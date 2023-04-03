To take into account 1:

– I take advantage of the fact that Holy Week has arrived to tell you another version of an event that they claim to have happened on Good Friday, about which many speak, but its protagonists went down the Cauca river because nobody has found them, nor could they ever be interviewed, nor nothing like it. Here it goes:

Already in modern times the legends of Holy Week do not cease, being one of them the one that has Juanchito as its stage, a corregimiento of the municipality of Candelaria, but sewn to the musical history and especially salsa of Cali, as well composed by the maestro Jairo Varela and will be sung by his Grupo Niche. Of course, Jairo did not get the unfinished bridge, nor the dangerous adventures to leave or enter Ciudad del Campo, nor the death of the Concorde.

It is said that holy days were not respected at the “Agapito” kiosk and in the middle of Friday while some couples were enjoying themselves, a well-dressed, handsome and lonely man arrived, wanting to have a good time. In the version it is not specified whether or not he consumed drinks, while it is stated that he took it at a table far from the track and with the desire to hit the tile and shine a buckle.

When the rumba was at one of its best moments, they say, the solitary man respectfully asked a lady for permission to dance “one piece.” She agreed and at the table her companions gave her permission. Everything was within the protocol, respect and gallantry. That’s why those at the table agreed and continued their talk.

The solitaire danced very well, but he smelled strange, like sulfur, they say… at one point the lady looked at his feet and saw hooves, while his hand burned his back. She ran off screaming. Those at the table stood up scared. They also managed to see the loner’s hooves while he disappeared. The kiosk was left smelling fo…

This is talked about, but neither the dancer nor the witnesses appear and others say that it is a pure story. The truth is that history remains latent and these days it is remembered… The best thing is to stay without dancing these days,

