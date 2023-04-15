Junkyards in Neiva were closed

Municipal authorities definitively suspended six commercial establishments in the San Martín and Los Mártires neighborhoods. We tell you.

The junkyards “Dabian”, “Recicladora Lupi” and “La Ecológica” and the liquor stores “Nuestro Sitio”, “Bar de Moe’s” and “La Furrusca” on Calle 10 have been closed for failing to comply with the requirements of the Article. 87 of Law 1801 of 2016.

The Director of Justice, César Julián Salas, affirmed that these establishments were penalized for not respecting the specific uses of the land or using the property in accordance with the construction license. This police-administrative measure means that the same or similar commercial activities will not be allowed to continue in the affected properties.

The operation was attended by the Third Urban Control Inspection, which was in charge of making effective the definitive and immediate suspension of the six establishments. Any contempt of this closure order imposed by the Neiva Mayor’s Office will result in successive fines of up to 5 monthly minimum wages for each day of non-compliance, and up to a term of 30 calendar days.

In addition to these closed establishments, several establishments were also notified for definitive closure due to improper use of the land. The official affirmed that the Police will be able to prosecute those people who fail to comply with these administrative decisions issued by the Police inspectors of the Directorate of Justice.

Article 87 of Law 1801 of 2016

Article 87 of Law 1801 of 2016 establishes the requirements for land use in Colombia. This article establishes that the owners or holders of the properties must use them in accordance with their specific destination and in accordance with the applicable urban planning and environmental provisions.

In addition, the article establishes that the properties must be used in accordance with the construction licenses and the corresponding land use plans. The use of the properties for activities other than those authorized in the construction license or in the territorial ordering plan is not allowed.

In case of non-compliance with these provisions, the authorities can impose sanctions and police measures, such as the definitive and immediate suspension of the commercial activity that is being carried out in the property. Successive fines may also be imposed for each day of non-compliance and for a maximum term of 30 calendar days.