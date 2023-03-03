news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 03 – “The federal court of appeal has used probative elements of the criminal investigation to actually create a new illegal act against the defendants”: this is one of the nine key points in the 99-page appeal Juve to the College of Guarantee against the penalty of 15 points for the capital gains process, which ANSA has read. These new accusations, according to the appeal, would have violated the principle of due process and the right of defence.



The charges unrelated to the referral, according to the club, are the “hidden” invoice at Olympique Marseille and the Arthur-Pjanic exchange with Barcelona. The accusation of “altering the sporting result” is for Juve, “unfounded and clearly extraneous to the charges” of the capital gains trial. Juve underlined that the sentence is linked to an “infraction that has never been contested” and that the currency is unfounded because “the capital gains from so-called cross-transactions involve a purely financial benefit but do not produce any liquidity, which can be used for example in a shopping campaign” .



(ANSA).

