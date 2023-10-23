Key Witness Reveals Trump’s Private Calls with Ukraine and Iraq in Newly Released Recordings

Australian Billionaire Anthony Pratt Reveals Trump’s Private Conversations with World Leaders, Says Trump Shared Sensitive Government Material

(CNN) – Explosive new recordings of Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt, a member of Mar-a-Lago, have been revealed, shedding light on the private conversations he had with then-President Donald Trump. The recordings, reported by The New York Times and “60 Minutes Australia,” provide evidence to support earlier allegations that Trump shared confidential government information.

Pratt, who is a key prosecution witness in the classified Trump documents case, allegedly disclosed that Trump divulged classified details about his phone calls with leaders of Ukraine and Iraq during his presidency. What is even more alarming is Pratt’s scathing criticism of Trump’s personal ethics.

As previously reported by CNN, Pratt was interviewed by special counsel Jack Smith, who has accused Trump of mishandling national security material by accumulating numerous classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Pratt is listed as a witness for Smith’s upcoming trial, scheduled for May.

At the heart of Smith’s case lies concerns over Trump’s disregard for state secrets. Earlier reports from ABC News suggested that Trump had discussed potentially sensitive information about U.S. nuclear submarines with Pratt. The latest revelations provide further insight into Pratt’s account of their conversations, revealing that foreign policy matters were also discussed.

In one startling recording, Pratt recalled a conversation where Trump said, “It hadn’t even been on the news yet, and he said, ‘I just bombed Iraq today.'” Pratt went on to describe Trump’s discussion of his December 2019 call with Iraqi President Barham Salih, where Trump reportedly said, “The president of Iraq called me and said, ‘You just leveled my city.’ … I said, ‘Okay, what are you going to do about it?'”

The recordings also shed light on Trump’s infamous September 2019 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which led to Trump’s first impeachment trial. Pratt stated that Trump pressured him to help win the 2020 election by launching baseless investigations into corruption allegations against Joe Biden.

Trump’s response to these revelations, as reported by The New York Times, was to highlight Pratt’s origin, stating that he is “from a friendly region in Australia, one of our great allies.” While not directly denying the conversations described in the tapes, a spokesman for Trump claimed that the recordings “lack proper context.” CNN has reached out to both the Trump campaign and Pratt’s company, Visy, for comment.

The uncovered recordings could serve as potential evidence for prosecutors, illustrating Trump’s pattern of sharing sensitive government information with unauthorized individuals, including political donors and well-connected businessmen. However, it remains unclear whether these tapes were already in the possession of Smith’s prosecution team.

Not only do the new recordings provide insight into Trump’s conversations, but they also shed light on Pratt’s unfiltered thoughts about Trump’s behavior. Pratt’s opinion of Trump was clearly unfavorable, as he described the former president as someone who “says outrageous things non-stop” and compared his business practices to “the mafia.”

With the upcoming trial in May, these revelations could prove crucial in determining the extent to which Trump shared sensitive government material and the potential implications of his actions.

