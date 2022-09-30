[Epoch Times, September 28, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xia Song comprehensive report) The movie “The King of the Sky” full of wolf warrior style was originally scheduled to be released this Friday (September 30). The issuer suddenly announced a few days ago that it would be rescheduled and apologized to the audience, detonating public opinion. Many little pinks were disappointed, but many netizens calmly explored the reasons. Industry insiders revealed to the media that the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television of the Communist Party of China was worried that the Wolf Warrior-style film would incite war sentiment and ordered the production to be suspended.

“King of the Sky” suddenly released: rescheduled release

The Weibo public account “The King of the Sky” suddenly claimed yesterday (September 27) that in order to present a better production effect, the movie “The King of the Sky” has been carefully decided to be rescheduled for release. Also enable comment selection.

The film was originally scheduled to be released on September 30, and the premiere and screening meeting will be held on the afternoon of the 27th. According to a report by Lu media “Sohu News“, on the afternoon of September 26, the film’s box office exceeded 30 million, ranking first among the “November Long Holiday” films.

At present, the “11th Long Holiday” films include “Red” films such as “Returning Thousands of Miles”, “Iron Will”, “Ordinary Heroes”, “I Am a Tyrannosaurus Rex” and “New Cinderella 2”. However, on the morning of the 27th, the sudden trailer for “Search and Rescue” starring Donnie Yen was announced to be set for October 3rd.

“King of the Sky” is a red blockbuster promoting the CCP’s new generation of test pilots. The film features the appearance of the CCP fighter J-20 prototype, which is full of wolf warrior style.

The CCP is worried about the wolf-fighting style of “King of the Sky” and ordered the suspension of the show?

Ms. Gu, an insider in Beijing’s film stunt production industry, told Radio Free Asia today (September 28) that all the “red” themed films released during the “November Period” this year, and “King of the Sky” invested the most.

She said that there were previous rumors that the aircraft in the film scanned the prototype of the new fighter jet J-20, and some netizens accused it of leaking state secrets.

She said, “It is said that films in the style of “Wolf Warriors” are not allowed to be played, because they are worried that they will stir up war sentiments. The SARFT issued an instruction that the surface requirement is that the “Wolf Warriors” movies should not be released, which must be true.”

Analysis: The CCP is afraid that the political flattery film will cause extra trouble

Radio Free Asia reported that Pan Lu, a former teacher at Suzhou Middle School, analyzed that the fundamental reason for the suspension of “King of the Sky” was that before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the transition of high-level power was foolproof.

He said, “There is no need for too much nationalism to increase the uncertainty of the transition of power. Because of the insinuating military conflicts and the setting of some advanced fighter planes, they are all aimed at imaginary enemies such as the United States, Taiwan and Japan, and Victory in battle is not needed for the current transition of power. It was originally a political flattery film, but now it seems a bit superfluous, and the CCP is afraid of unintended consequences.”

Jiangxi cultural critic Tang Zhiqiang told Radio Free Asia that films praising how powerful the CCP is, will be banned if they do not conform to the main theme.

He said, “Sometimes according to political needs, it is a little bit on the left, and sometimes it is a little bit on the right. When Sino-US relations are friendly, it will put on “Yellow River Love”, and when Sino-US relations are not good, it will put on “Shangganling” , the tone of Sino-US relations in the past two years has become more complicated and confusing, and Chinese (CCP) politics has also swung back and forth between the ‘left’ and the ‘right’. There are some works that want to step on the rhythm and make fun, and sometimes flatter the horse’s hoof.”

Tang Zhiqiang said that in recent years, political winds have been turbulent, and cultural and film and television works have been affected. The political nature of film and television works is often impacted by new policies and cannot meet the needs of the authorities.

Little Pink Wails and Calm Netizens Explore the Reason

“King of the Sky” was suddenly withdrawn, and Little Pink was heartbroken.

Yiye Lei Zhenyu TY said, “Now please don’t be introverted? Let people watch jokes??? I don’t know what’s going on, I’m still uncomfortable when I’m not happy, so stop talking”; W_YiBo said in parentheses, ” Now fight against the black, and really struggle to fight against the black while suffering.”

Although there are many little pinks, more of them are fans of starring Wang Yibo, so they are sad.

Brother Bo brought 8 to you and said, “I used a week’s pocket money to buy tickets, just to watch Wang Yibo’s movies”; the one who loves you is Bobo and said, “There must be a last resort, protect Yibo”; don’t waste it One Drop of Talent said, “For some reasons, it is estimated that I will be a fan all my life. All I can do is cry a lot and continue to support him.”

In addition to Little Pink and starring fans, many netizens calmly explored the reasons for the withdrawal of “King of the Sky”.

Miao Miao Peng E said, “When this film is released and when it will be changed, it is up to the film and management to decide. I hope you know. It must be a force majeure factor. For the sake of your own good, everyone should not snipe randomly, and be stable, stable and stable.”

Pais said happily, “I guess it has something to do with the international situation?”

Segelas said on Zhihu, “Compared to the official reasons given at the end, the withdrawal of this work objectively avoids some possibilities of causing controversy and saliva. In the trailer, the most notable elements are this. .”

This netizen posted the subtitled footage of the trailer of “King of the Sky”, including “Anyone who breaks my airspace will be shot down”, “Request to fire”, “Resolutely shot down” and so on.

Some netizens also complained that “The King of the Sky” was suspected of plagiarism.

Some netizens left a message on “Douban Movie” saying, “The imitation of “Top Gun 2” is serious, and the special effects are not as good as “Top Gun”.”

Another netizen reposted a deleted blog post on “Douban Movie”: “Regardless of the actors, regardless of the plot, and regardless of the alchemy furnace play that has been on the plane from -70° to +55°, the two released in the movie are: 20 CG (Computer Graphics), one copied “Top Secret Flight”, one copied “Superman” from the original, and even just replaced Superman with J-20 (J-20).

“In terms of professional skills, they don’t know how to make the plane look good, so they chose to copy it. In terms of professional ethics, they don’t have the slightest sense of shame, so I show it to everyone.

“Of course, this film may only need to be held accountable to the top in the end, but that has nothing to do with what I want to say. Under the objective conditions that cannot be shot, the production of CG will test the scientific level of art, and the movement state of the aircraft before. Then there is the influence of the high-altitude atmospheric environment on light and shadow. The lack of the concept of the former will cause the photographed plane to appear to be running on the track, and the lack of attention to the latter will cause these effects in the screenshots. The picture is seriously dark, and the plane looks like It was flying under the bridge.

“The sense of toy is very strong, and the cloud is not even as good as DCS (Digital Combat Simulator, digital combat simulation).”