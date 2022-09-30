Recently, DXOMARK has carried out the largest update and upgrade in the market. The mobile phone image part has entered the fifth version, and the scoring mechanism has also been adjusted. Now, the first mobile phone image score after DXOMARK’s upgrade has been released. It comes from the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, with a total score of 146 points, which is only one point behind the Honor Magic4 Premium Edition, ranking second in the world .

Behind it is the Huawei P50 Pro with a score of 143, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra with a score of 141.

In each sub-item, the iPhone 14 Pro has three highest scores, 91 for preview, 139 for zoom, and 149 for video.

I don’t know if the iPhone 14 Pro Max can win the world‘s first total score…

DXOMARK commented that the iPhone 14 Pro provides a consistently excellent imaging experience with its excellent photo and video shooting performance, and has a very good performance in the newly launched user scene “Family & Friends”. excellent equipment.

Its zero shutter lag captures life’s key moments in most situations, and it provides natural facial contrast, excellent skin tones rendering, and when shooting portraits, face details are well handled and background blur is very natural.

It outperforms its predecessors in every aspect of its video properties, rendering HDR scenes more naturally than most competing products; excellent autofocus, and smooth focal length transitions for a great video-shooting experience.

Summary of advantages:

Colors are pleasant and vivid, and skin tones are accurate in both photos and videos

Wide dynamic range and better contrast in photos and videos

High level of photo and video detail expression

Excellent autofocus capability (photo and video)

Delightful simulated bokeh effect, very good facial detail

High-quality continuous photo and video zoom at both close and medium distances

Excellent video stabilization

Summary of disadvantages:

Occasional highlights in the sky

Luminance noise is more noticeable in indoor photos

Occasional white balance casts on photos taken in mixed lighting conditions

Be clearly themed in photos and videos