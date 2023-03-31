Home News Kinshasa: the elected officials of Greater Katanga concerned about the programming of the proposed “Tshiani law” on the calendar of the National Assembly
News

Kinshasa: the elected officials of Greater Katanga concerned about the programming of the proposed “Tshiani law” on the calendar of the National Assembly

by admin
Kinshasa: the elected officials of Greater Katanga concerned about the programming of the proposed “Tshiani law” on the calendar of the National Assembly

” />

The elected deputies of Haut-Katanga, Haut-Lomami, Lualaba and Tanganyika say they are deeply concerned about the scheduling of the proposed law on Congolese nationality, known as the “Tshiani law” on the National Assembly calendar. They expressed themselves through a statement read Thursday, March 30 in front of the media at the People’s Palace in Kinshasa.

See also  Four measures of Haining Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau to promote the quality and efficiency of construction waste management

You may also like

Former advertising star and ex-con has published a...

Gases del Caribe, among the best companies for...

Swiss stock market before a positive quarterly result:...

Haapsalu beat Keila – Lääne Elu in the...

New chapter of school violence in Cali

Wang Tao presided over the Chenglingji Xingang District...

Hundreds of Manta fans celebrate the start of...

First Lady holds a meeting with the deputy...

‘Mujer Estrella Risaralda’, awarded its nine categories

Too many asylum seekers: District administrators are sounding...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy