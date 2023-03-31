” />

The elected deputies of Haut-Katanga, Haut-Lomami, Lualaba and Tanganyika say they are deeply concerned about the scheduling of the proposed law on Congolese nationality, known as the “Tshiani law” on the National Assembly calendar. They expressed themselves through a statement read Thursday, March 30 in front of the media at the People’s Palace in Kinshasa.

