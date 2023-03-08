Home News Kinshasa: women from the media discuss with FCF Amani players the problems of women who play football
Kinshasa: women from the media discuss with FCF Amani players the problems of women who play football

Kinshasa: women from the media discuss with FCF Amani players the problems of women who play football

On the sidelines of the celebration of Women’s Day, the Women of the Media in Sports (FMS) took part in an open day with FCF Amani, a football team playing at the Kinshasa Provincial Women’s Football Commission, Monday, March 6. These women from the media wanted to discuss with the players and members of the committee of this club on the problems encountered by women who practice football.

They visited the players’ dormitories, the club’s equipment depots, and the infirmary, the team office at the Sade des martyrs,…

“I say this with pride, FCF Amani is up to date with regard to digital technology, we have a mobile application, we are on all forms of social networks. And we teach our players how to better use these tools to sell talent,” said Pierrette Yowa, team coordinator.

According to her, women’s football in the DRC faces several difficulties among others: lack of infrastructure, lack of financial means, irregularity of the championship.

