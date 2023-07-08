Korea women’s soccer team, 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Haiti

▲The women’s soccer team’s evaluation match between Korea and Haiti held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on the afternoon of the 8th. Korean players cheer each other as Jang Seul-gi of Korea scores a come-from-behind goal. yunhap news

The Korean women’s soccer team won a come-from-behind victory over Haiti 2-1.

The women’s national soccer team won the match against Haiti at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on the 8th, 2-1, with Ji So-yeon (Suwon FC) and Jang Seul-gi (Incheon Hyundai Steel) scoring one goal each.

On this day, Korea allowed one goal in the 15th minute of the first half by giving space behind Mondesir Nerilia.

However, in the 4th minute of the second half, Cho So-hyun (Tottenham) scored a penalty kick, and Ji So-yeon finished it, returning the game to square one.

In the 36th minute of the second half, Jang Seul-gi, who received a free kick pass from Ji So-yeon, scored a come-from-behind goal with a mid-range shot.

The women’s national soccer team, led by coach Colin Bell, will face Colombia in the first Group H match of the FIFA World Cup Australia-New Zealand World Cup, which opens on the 20th. Prior to leaving for Australia on the 10th, the team played an evaluation match against Haiti, a Latin American country, in virtual Colombia.

