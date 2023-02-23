

Robots in Architecture he was kind enough to share his new project linking KUKA|prc with Unity and Rhino.Compute:

“While Grasshopper is extremely powerful in geometric definition of complex operations, the plug-in is less optimized for processes that include live sensor feedback or branching data paths due to direct and acyclic graphics.

During our research at Creative Robotics, we integrated CRY|prc in the Unity engine and the Unity Visual Scripting system, presenting an accessible integration to finite state automata.

Since Unity can’t provide geometry operations like Rhino, we continue to use Rhino and Grasshopper through Rhino.Compute for pathplanning, until we depend on UVS finite state automaton for process flow control.”