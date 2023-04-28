Home » La Albirroja will receive Nicaragua thinking about the next qualifiers
La Albirroja will receive Nicaragua thinking about the next qualifiers

La Albirroja will receive Nicaragua thinking about the next qualifiers

With a view to the beginning of the next South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, the Albirroja has defined its last friendly game before the debut in the qualifiers. Paraguay will face Nicaragua in our country on Sunday June 18 at a stadium and time to be confirmed, a meeting with which he will close his preparation process pointing to the great challenge of reserving a place in the World Cup that will be organized United States, Canada and Mexico.

In the next few days, the remaining details that make up the organization of this match and the schedule of activities planned by the white-and-red coaching staff headed by DT will be announced. Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

