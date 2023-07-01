‘La Grande Boxe’, appointment in Vasto Marina

First evening of July dedicated to boxing in the center of Vasto Marina.

Saturdayfrom 8.30 pm, in the parking area on the south side of the Roundaboutappointment with “The Great Boxing”, event in its third edition organized byAsd Vasto Ring in synergy with the Create Boxe di Lanciano.

Ten matches on the bill, eight of which at level amateurishone for professionals starring the boxer from Vasto in the ring Stephen Ramundoand one of wheelchair boxing which will participate Yelfry Rosado Guzmanthe 23-year-old from Chieti who was seriously injured while working in a restaurant in breaking latest news, hit by gunshots fired by a customer.

Ramundo’s opponent will be the Moldovan Rotislav Alekseev.

