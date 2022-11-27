Home News Landslide in Casamicciola, Eleonora had asked her father for help: the man blocked by mud
Landslide in Casamicciola, Eleonora had asked her father for help: the man blocked by mud

Landslide in Casamicciola, Eleonora had asked her father for help: the man blocked by mud

She was aware of the impending tragedy Eleonora Sirabella, the first confirmed victim of the Casamicciola tragedy, and had asked for help. According to what has been learned, in fact, shortly before the river of mud overwhelmed her, the woman called her father on his cell phone, who lives a short distance from her, in the Municipality of Lacco Amenoto ask for help.

