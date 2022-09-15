Leaders of Jiaxing City went to Pinghu City to supervise the work of flood control and typhoon prevention



Yesterday, Shuai Xielang, deputy secretary of the Jiaxing Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, led the heads of relevant municipal departments to station in Pinghu City to supervise the defense of the No. 12 typhoon “Plum Blossom”. Pinghu city leaders Zhong Xudong and Mao Jie were accompanied.

“Has the company made a safety emergency plan in all aspects of production, storage and transportation?” In Dushangang Town, Shuai Xielang first came to Zhejiang Satellite Energy Co., Ltd. to learn more about the work of flood control and typhoon prevention, and asked the company to further improve the plan , with enough emergency supplies to ensure that they are available and used as soon as possible. Afterwards, he inspected the seawall of Dushan Port on the spot and carefully checked the hydrological conditions. It was required to adhere to bottom-line thinking and extreme thinking, do a solid job in flood control and typhoon prevention, and go all out to guard against it to ensure that everything is safe.

When he came to the temporary resettlement site in Caoqiao Street, Shuai Xielang inspected the facilities and equipment, material reserves, personnel resettlement and other conditions. rest assured. At the gate station in Yema Village, Caoqiao Street, Shuai Xielang checked the operation of the central control system on the spot, and asked to pay close attention to weather changes, strengthen real-time monitoring, and ensure the normal operation of water conservancy facilities such as sluice gates.

At the Pinghu Flood and Typhoon Prevention and Drought Relief Headquarters, Shuai Xielang listened carefully to the report on the work of flood and typhoon prevention. He pointed out that the “Plum Blossom” typhoon is raging, and Pinghu City is at the forefront of Jiaxing’s anti-Taiwan fight. It is necessary to firmly establish the concept of “three not afraid, four rather”, and resolutely win the tough battle against flood and typhoon. First, we must understand the situation, focus on the worst, make the best preparations, work hard for the best, and make every effort to achieve the goal of “no deaths, fewer injuries, and fewer losses”. Second, the management and control must be in place, comprehensively do a good job in personnel transfer and avoidance of danger, sea safety, urban operation, safe production, etc., and refine the risk management and control links and control units to ensure that there are no loopholes and no dead ends. The third is to put the plan in place, improve the emergency plan for flood control and typhoon prevention, and clarify defense standards, work specifications, and job responsibilities one by one, so as to ensure that if something happens, it can be responded to and handled efficiently. Fourth, publicity must be in place, timely and accurate release of information on customs, rain, water, and disaster prevention and risk avoidance, mobilize the masses to actively participate in flood control and typhoon prevention, and unite as one to fight the “people’s war”. Fifth, the responsibilities must be in place, and leading cadres at all levels must go to the front line and command the front, so as to be responsible for defending the soil, responsible for defending the soil, and responsible for defending the soil. Sixth, the command and dispatch must be in place, the smooth and efficient emergency command system must be improved, the closed-loop response and disposal must be strengthened, and the safety of people’s lives and property must be fully guaranteed.