Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 20th, title: Leading the social revolution with the party’s self-revolution – a summary of the party’s 20th National Congress on adherence to comprehensive and strict governance of the party

The courage to self-revolution is our party’s most distinctive character and its greatest advantage.

When deputies to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China reviewed the work report of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, they said that over the past 10 years, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has insisted on leading the great social revolution with the great self-revolution, promoting the great self-revolution with the great social revolution, and comprehensively implement Strictly governing the party has made historic and pioneering achievements, and has had an all-round and profound impact. Through unremitting efforts, the party has found self-revolution, the second answer that jumps out of the historical cyclical rate of the rise and fall of chaos, ensuring that the party will never deteriorate, change color, or taste.

Open up a new realm of self-revolution of the century-old party

The catering and accommodation are frugal and simple, the meeting arrangements are compact and efficient, and the discussions and speeches are concise and pragmatic… The 20 major conferences have a simple and strict meeting style and strict rules, which impressed many delegates.

“The style of meeting reflects the style of work, and the style of work is related to the style of the party.” Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the construction of style of work has broken the problem from the eight regulations of the central government, and persevered with integrity and discipline. Representative Wu Rongjin, the principal of Luwan No. awesome”.

“We will not let go of the key points of strengthening the construction of work style, and will not give in an inch. The holiday gift-giving phenomenon that once troubled parents and teachers has been rectified. The school concentrates on running the school, and the teachers educate people with peace of mind.” Wu Rongjin said.

From curbing the “waste on the tip of the tongue”, stopping the “corruption on the wheels”, rectifying the “bad wind in the clubhouse”, to taking multiple measures to curb the “high-priced moon cakes” and “high-priced tobacco and alcohol”, to the strict conservation and opposition to waste… The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that the “four winds” were rectified with the spirit of nailing the nails, and some stray winds that had not been stopped for a long time were stopped, and some stubborn diseases that had not been eliminated for many years were rectified.

“With the main tone of ‘strict’, we will continue to rectify the ‘four winds’, establish new winds, manage habits, and turn customs into customs.” Representative Song Dewu, chairman of Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd., felt deeply, “In the past ten years, efforts have been made to build a pro-Qing Dynasty. The new relationship between government and business, we feel that the communication between the government and enterprises is more efficient, creating a good environment for enterprises to focus on innovation and development.”

The style of work is related to the party’s image, and corruption erodes the party’s body.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the fight against corruption has won an overwhelming victory and has been consolidated in an all-round way. As clearly pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “We have launched an unprecedented anti-corruption struggle, and fulfilled the mission of ‘offending thousands of people and living up to 1.4 billion’.”

Xiao Pei, deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and deputy director of the National Supervisory Commission, introduced at the press conference of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the 17th that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, more than 4.648 million cases have been registered by the national discipline inspection and supervision organs, of which, the case-filing review and investigation are in progress. There are 553 cadres in charge, more than 25,000 cadres at the bureau level and more than 182,000 cadres at the county and division level.

“Money exchanged for power is harmful to others. As a member of the Communist Party, no matter how your identity and position change, your original intention and mission cannot be changed.” Representative Tenzin Dhondup, deputy general manager of Tibet Gaozheng Building Materials Co., Ltd., said that the party The construction of a clean government and the fight against corruption have been further advanced, and the “fly greed”, “rat pests” and “worms” around the masses have been found out, which has greatly enhanced the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security, and strengthened the party’s ruling foundation and Mass Basis.

The delegates agreed that comprehensively and strictly governing the party is a great practice of the party’s self-revolution in the new era, and has opened up a new realm of self-revolution for a century-old party. With firm ideals and beliefs, a strict organizational system, and strict discipline and rules, the party has become stronger and stronger in its revolutionary forging, and will surely continue to create great miracles on the way forward.

Leading the Party’s Construction Work with the Party’s Political Construction

Political construction is the fundamental construction of the party, which determines the direction and effect of party construction.

Strictly clarify political discipline and political rules; improve the political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution of party organizations and party members and cadres at all levels… In the report of the 20th National Congress, the party’s political construction outline is set out, which anchors the direction of party construction.

“The political direction is the first issue. If there is a deviation in the political direction, it may be a small difference or a thousand miles.” Representative Xu Chuan, secretary of the Party Committee of the School of Marxism at Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, said that on the way forward, we must deeply comprehend “two The decisive meaning of “establishment”, continuously strengthen the “four consciousness”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve “two maintenance”, continuously improve political judgment, political understanding, and political execution, and build a comprehensive and strict governance of the party. political, ideological, and organizational foundations.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that “enhance the political and organizational functions of the party organization” and “grasp the ‘key minority’ above and lower the rate”.

Roads and industries have been built in the village, young people have jobs at their doorsteps, and the lives of ordinary people have become more and more prosperous. Representative Wei Zihan deeply realized the importance of a strong party organization and a team of party members and cadres with a strong style.

“We must focus on the ‘key minority’, with high standards to be reverent, guarded, and guarded against the bottom line, and practically ensure that discipline is ahead and the alarm bell is always ringing.” Wei Zihan said that as a young cadre, we must stick to our original aspirations and advance with advanced standards. Party members set an example and ask themselves to buckle up the “first button” of clean and honest politics, consciously accept the education management and supervision of the party organization, and establish a correct world outlook, outlook on life, and values.

Strong political supervision is an important guarantee to ensure the implementation of major decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee.

“Strictly governing the party in an all-round way must first be politically viewed, politically thought, and politically handled.” Representative Ma Wenjuan, deputy secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and deputy director of the Autonomous Region’s Supervisory Committee, said that the discipline inspection and supervision organs serve as intra-party supervision and national supervision. The special agency should consciously assume the special mission and major responsibility of the “two maintenances”, and adhere to the supervision and inspection wherever the major decisions of the Party Central Committee are deployed.

The deputies believed that it is necessary to take a clear-cut political speech in the actions of resolutely implementing the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, and in the performance of duties and the effectiveness of their own work, so as to have a clear understanding of the “big man of the country” and a deep understanding. The spiritual essence and political connotation of the major decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee are to be aware of the responsibility, take responsibility for the body, and perform the responsibility in action.

Always maintain the sobriety and firmness to solve the unique problems of the big party

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly pointed out that our party, as the largest Marxist ruling party in the world, must always remain sober and firm in solving the unique problems of major parties in order to always win the support of the people and consolidate its long-term ruling position.

“As General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the fight against corruption cannot stop for a moment as long as the soil and conditions for corruption exist.” Carefully reviewed the deployment of the work report of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Sujiatun, Shenyang City, Liaoning Province Representative Wu Shuxiang, deputy secretary of the Party Working Committee of Jiefang Street and director of the office, was deeply touched.

Wu Shuxiang said: “In recent years, some work style problems at the grass-roots level have been vigorously rectified, and obvious results have been achieved, but this is not a once and for all. We must improve the evaluation system of mass participation, unblock the channels for complaints and suggestions from the masses, and fight corruption and punishment with a zero-tolerance attitude. evil.”

Party governance must be strict, and strictness must be governed by the law.

Entering the new era, the Party’s system construction has achieved historic achievements with unprecedented strength in the formulation of intra-Party regulations, the number of promulgated regulations, the authority of the system, and the effectiveness of governance.

“From the eight central regulations, several guidelines on political life within the party under the new situation, to the recently promulgated Regulations on Promoting the Ability of Leading Cadres to Be Up and Down, the system construction has continued to advance, and the comprehensive effect of systematic treatment and treatment of both the symptoms and the symptoms has been continuously deepened. ” said Qiao Beihua, Deputy Chief Judge of the Case Filing Division of the Second Intermediate People’s Court of Shanghai.

Qiao Beihua said that the vitality of the system lies in its implementation. It is necessary to put the implementation of the intra-party regulations and systems in a more prominent position, and resolutely correct the behaviors that are not allowed by the orders and those that are not prohibited, so as to give full play to the role of intra-party regulations and truly demonstrate the governance of intra-party regulations. efficacy.

From ten years of work style construction, rectification of faults one by one, and breakthroughs from one problem to another; to attacking hard, not daring to be corrupt, not being able to be corrupt, and not wanting to be corrupt to advance in one, “fighting tigers”, “swatting flies” and “hunting flies” “Fox” multi-pronged…

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposes to continue to deepen the rectification of the ‘four styles’, focusing on rectifying formalism and bureaucracy, and resolutely eliminate privileged thinking and privileged behavior, which points out the direction for us to continue to pay close attention to the construction of work style.” Guangxi Nanning Baihui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Li Hua, deputy secretary of the Party Committee and secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of the Group Co., Ltd., said, “We will continue to strengthen supervision and integrity risk prevention and control in business management, promote the in-depth development of corporate integrity culture, and build a team of loyal, clean and responsible cadres.”

Delegates said that to embark on a new journey and meet new challenges, they must always remain sober and firm in “rushing for the exam”, implement the general requirements of party building in the new era, improve the system of comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and comprehensively promote the party’s self-purification and self-improvement. , self-innovation, and self-improvement, make our party stick to its original mission and always become the strong leadership core of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. (Reporters Luo Sha, Sun Shaolong, Xiong Feng, Bai Yang, Jiang Lin, Lan Tianming)

