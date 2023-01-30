Learn more about the model Daniella Álvarez
Daniella Margarita Álvarez Vásquez, was born in the city of Barranquilla on May 24, 1988.
She was a beauty queen, becoming Miss Colombia, a role she played between 2011 and 2012.
In addition, she represented Colombia in Miss Universe, despite leaving the country’s name very high with her participation, she failed to qualify for the final.
Since July 2013, she was part of the group of presenters for Estilo RCN, after finishing Estilo in August 2016 she was a presenter for W Radio on Caracol Radio.
In 2017, he was part of the group of presenters of the CM& newscast.
The model Daniella Álvarez has become an example of resilience, despite the circumstances she has had to go through, since years ago she lost her left leg due to ischemia.
The 34-year-old from Barranquilla had to go through many therapies to be able to adapt to her new life.
However, nothing stopped her, because through her social networks, Daniella Álvarez shares exercise and dance routines.
In 2019, he was part of Desafío: The Box together with Andrea Serna, surprising for his tenacity and resilience.
She is currently in a relationship with the renowned actor Daniel Arenas, with whom she is completely in love.