Home News Learn more about the model Daniella Álvarez
News

Learn more about the model Daniella Álvarez

by admin

Learn more about the model Daniella Álvarez

Daniella Álvarez is not only one of the most beautiful women in the country but also a woman with an interesting life story. She knows some details about her life
Daniella Alvarez
Credits:
Snail TV

@danielaalvareztv
Credits:
@danielaalvareztv

Daniella Margarita Álvarez Vásquez, was born in the city of Barranquilla on May 24, 1988.

@danielaalvareztv
Credits:
@danielaalvareztv

She was a beauty queen, becoming Miss Colombia, a role she played between 2011 and 2012.

@danielaalvareztv
Credits:
@danielaalvareztv

In addition, she represented Colombia in Miss Universe, despite leaving the country’s name very high with her participation, she failed to qualify for the final.

@danielaalvareztv
Credits:
@danielaalvareztv

Since July 2013, she was part of the group of presenters for Estilo RCN, after finishing Estilo in August 2016 she was a presenter for W Radio on Caracol Radio.

@danielaalvareztv
Credits:
@danielaalvareztv

In 2017, he was part of the group of presenters of the CM& newscast.

@danielaalvareztv
Credits:
@danielaalvareztv

The model Daniella Álvarez has become an example of resilience, despite the circumstances she has had to go through, since years ago she lost her left leg due to ischemia.

@danielaalvareztv
Credits:
@danielaalvareztv

The 34-year-old from Barranquilla had to go through many therapies to be able to adapt to her new life.

@danielaalvareztv
Credits:
@danielaalvareztv

However, nothing stopped her, because through her social networks, Daniella Álvarez shares exercise and dance routines.

See also  Experts on the deterioration of the epidemic in Dalian, China: Blindly clear zero and pay a higher price | CCP virus | Nucleic acid testing | Zhuanghe University Town

@danielaalvareztv
Credits:
@danielaalvareztv

In 2019, he was part of Desafío: The Box together with Andrea Serna, surprising for his tenacity and resilience.

@danielaalvareztv
Credits:
@danielaalvareztv

She is currently in a relationship with the renowned actor Daniel Arenas, with whom she is completely in love.

You may also like

Colombia could lead aviation fuel production

Leo Castro doubled, Millonarios defeated Deportivo Pereira 3-2

The total investment of 35 projects in Yueyang...

Innovative mobility model launched in Valledupar

Cocaine in Colombia: they break the record of...

Operations intensify for theft of auto parts and...

Poulos will use DJ chats to defend himself

Run at the beginning and start again——Jiaxing Statistics...

Real Madrid crashes into the ‘txuri-urdin’ wall and...

Shock for the murder of a 10-year-old girl:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy