The “Lessons from Europe 2023” webinar will be held on 30 March dedicated to the theme of young people, the new needs for strategic skills, and the community initiative for social inclusion ALMA (Aim, Learn, Master, Achieve). Registration by March 29th.

2023 has been designated the European Year of Skills with the aim of giving particular impetus to the many EU initiatives aimed at promoting lifelong learning and skills development, as essential elements to support sustainable and innovative growth aimed at the green transitions and digital, and to achieve the EU social objectives for 2030 which call for the involvement of at least 60% of adults in training activities and employment equal to at least 78% of the adult population.

As President von der Leyen said in her 2021 State of the Union address, Europe must step up its efforts to support those who are struggling and who are not making it: young people who are neither in work nor in a career school or training course (the so-called NEET, not in employment, education or training).

It is in this context that ALMA fits (Aim, Learn, Master, Achieveor Aspire, Learn, Know, Achieve) the initiative launched by the European Social Fund Plus (ESF +) to help i young to enter the labor market, especially the most disadvantaged, aged between 18 and 29, who are vulnerable regarding their possibilities to access employment or training for personal or structural reasons (e.g. disability, long-term unemployment, insufficient educational attainment/professional skills, migration background, etc.).

ALMA aims at the inclusion and social affirmation of young people NEET promoting learning experiences abroad related to the workplace and included in a tailor-made path for the participant. It is an initiative of active inclusionin close connection with the European Social Fund Plus programmes, at national and regional level.

The initiative also integrates with other existing programs to support the mobility of young people, such as Erasmus+ where he European Solidarity Corps. Il March 30 webinar aims to illustrate the general objectives of the initiative and how it works.

The ALMA initiative will be introduced by a representative of the European Commission following the introductory speech on the NEET phenomenon by the National Institute for the Analysis of Public Policies (INAPP).

