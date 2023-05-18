Home » Let’s change the air | the healthiness of school and residential environments – free in-presence event | Florence Order of Architects
Let’s change the air | the healthiness of school and residential environments – free in-presence event | Florence Order of Architects

Florence, Friday 26 May 2023 | 10-13 hours

The Order of Architects of Florence – in collaboration with the company Heltyspecializing in decentralized mechanical ventilation solutions – organized a free seminar dedicated to the design and integration of decentralized air exchange systems in residential buildings and schoolsto demonstrate how healthy air and energy savings can be combined without impacting the architecture.

The meeting, conducted by the architect. Valentina Raisa (Designer expert in VMCe energy management) and Enzo Ferraro (Area manager Helty), will be an opportunity to explore some essential issues for the protection of well-being and living comfort, from air exchange between inside and outside to its filtration .

With the help of application examples and case studies, the role of punctual double continuous flow CMV systems in improving indoor air quality in residential and school buildings will be analysed, helping to minimize energy consumption and impacts on architectural spaces.

LET’S CHANGE THE AIR | 3 Cfp
Palazzina Reale, Piazza Stazione 50, Florence
May 26, 2023 | 10.00 – 13.00

free event | mandatory registration

+info: architettifirenze.it

Palazzina Reale, Piazza Stazione 50, Florence

