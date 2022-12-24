[The Epoch Times, December 22, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) In the context of the CCP’s recent sudden relaxation of epidemic prevention and the rising epidemic situation, Premier Li Keqiang, in addition to talking about stabilizing the economy, also rarely Talking about solving the problem of people’s lack of medicine. Observers believe that the authorities abandoned the zero-clearing policy due to popular protests, but under the crisis of the epidemic and economic instability, the power struggle will have a new climax next year when Li Keqiang resigns from office.

Li Keqiang held a meeting to raise the public’s lack of medicine Shengxue: The responsibility for China’s humanitarian disasters lies with the government

CCTV reported that Chinese Premier Li Keqiang presided over an executive meeting of the State Council on December 20, calling for “effectively ensuring the needs of the masses for epidemic prevention materials and medicines, strengthening international cooperation, and reasonably importing urgently needed supplies” and “providing temporary assistance to people in difficulties due to the epidemic.”

Li Keqiang is the head of the Central Leading Group for Epidemic Response established in early 2020, and Wang Huning is the deputy head. However, the official media once said that Xi “directed and deployed personally.”

The Epoch Times reporter noticed that when Li Keqiang presided over a special meeting of the State Council in September, as well as similar meetings in August and before, the official media reported that the formulation of the draft was: “Efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, and promote a package to stabilize the economy.” The policy will further take effect…” However, after Li Keqiang resigned from the party at the 20th National Congress in late October, the executive meetings of the State Council on October 26 and November 22 only mentioned the implementation of a package of policies and follow-up measures to stabilize the economy. Let’s talk about epidemic prevention and control again.

The CCP has recently reversed many of its policies, especially abandoning its three-year zero-epidemic policy. At present, the outbreak of the epidemic in the whole country, under the sudden unblocking of the CCP, the people are rushing to buy medicines, the hospitals are overwhelmed, the number of deaths has increased sharply, the funeral parlors have long queues, the people are panicked, and the business is depressed.

Sheng Xue, a Chinese-Canadian writer who has been following the current situation in China for a long time, told The Epoch Times on the 22nd that the CCP’s anti-epidemic unblocking is not at all the principle of unblocking in a democratic country. Complementary relief package. Another very important point is that the vast majority of democratic countries have a public health care system, so that the citizens have no worries. At the same time, democratic countries have freedom of speech, freedom of the press, can reflect the voice of the society at any time, and there are many social assistance agencies, but China does not have all of these.

“Now we see that the Chinese are very helpless. Coupled with the government’s concealment and lies about the entire epidemic, it is difficult for the outside world to see the truth, and it is even difficult to provide assistance to China. The Chinese people are desperately grabbing survival resources and supplies , many people are accusing the Chinese people, thinking that the Chinese people are not of high quality and are very selfish. This is because China does not have all these guarantees, and the Chinese people have no sense of security at all. When disasters strike, most people have to think for themselves method. So this responsibility lies entirely with the Chinese (CCP) government, not the Chinese people.” Sheng Xue said.

The “White Paper Movement” Fears It Will Be Settled by the Officials and the People

The State Council of the Communist Party of China is currently in a power window period. At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Li Keqiang retired as a member of the Standing Committee, and he will step down from his post as prime minister until the two sessions next year. The prime minister-designate is expected to be Li Qiang, a close confidant of Xi Jinping.

Regarding Li Keqiang’s mention of providing assistance to the public in terms of epidemic prevention, Wang Juntao, chairman of the National Committee of China Democracy Party and a Ph.D. In the hands of Wang Yang, the resources of the National People’s Congress are in the hands of Li Zhanshu. Li Zhanshu must be lying flat now. He doesn’t want to say anything during this period, because he is about to retire.

“Under such circumstances, Li Keqiang wanted to impress the common people before retiring from the political arena. So it is not surprising that Li Keqiang emphasized some things now. But it is hard to say whether he can realize these things.” Wang Juntao said.

With regard to recent reversals in many of the CCP’s policies, Sheng Xue told The Epoch Times that despite the changes in the CCP’s top management, the autocratic tyranny has not changed. This adjustment is nothing more than seeing that the situation is too unfavorable for them. If its rule is endangered, they will change, and they will not take into account what they said before. For example, before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi also said that he would insist on zeroing out and not waver. When the “blank paper revolution” took place and he found that local finances were already very difficult, if the local government exerted pressure on the central government, the CCP’s system would be shaken layer by layer. There is danger in supreme power. So they unblocked following this trend.

Wang Juntao said that in the last two months of Chinese politics this year, the most interesting thing is that Xi Jinping successfully ascended to the top at the 20th National Congress and became the second person in the CCP after Mao Zedong. , to establish absolute authority, but the result was vulnerable to the “blank paper movement” raised by the common people.

Wang Juntao believes that Xi Jinping was accidentally overwhelmed by the White Paper Movement. He must not be reconciled. According to the CCP’s past practices of quelling labor unrest and cracking down on demolition resistance, he may send people to find out the backbone of the White Paper Movement and purge it.

“Xi Jinping focuses on finding out two types of people. One is to see whether Communist Party officials and their family members have appeared at the event site and whether they have organized. Communist Party officials should do nothing, and they must also be punished; secondly. The class is for dissidents, rights defenders, and other people of faith to see if they are involved in these things, or if they appear at the scene, even if they do not participate, they may take the opportunity to purge them.” He said.

Li Keqiang pushes economic policy shift, but Xi will fight back?

According to the CCP’s official media reports, the latest State Standing Committee basically copied the Central Economic Work Conference that ended four days ago, emphasizing stabilizing the economy, including stabilizing growth, stabilizing employment, and stabilizing prices. The meeting again mentioned the so-called support for the public economy and the non-public economy, saying that it supports private enterprises, supports the platform economy, promotes the reform of “decentralization, regulation and service”, and so on.

Previously, when the Economic Work Conference of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing from December 15th to 16th, Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, and Li Qiang spoke successively. The meeting stopped mentioning “common prosperity” and emphasized “doing a good job in economic work” and “encouraging and supporting the development and growth of the private economy and private enterprises.”

Wang Juntao said that when the Xi Jinping regime was very weak, he knew that once the concessions had to be comprehensive, because when the dynamics were cleared out of control, he would also have to let go economically, so after the Central Economic Work Conference, Xi Jinping will make substantial concessions , including supporting the platform economy, “I think it has something to do with Li Keqiang’s promotion.”

However, he believes that Xi Jinping may take revenge in the next step. By the end of the National People’s Congress in March next year, he will start to counterattack and counterattack.

Wang Juntao said that Xi Jinping still wants to wait until the economy has initially stabilized before taking action, but now that the epidemic situation has been cleared, the epidemic has returned and the economy has declined sharply. Neither of these goes well, and he’ll be crushed.

“When Li Keqiang and Wang Yang hand over power next year, there will be no one on the Standing Committee, but they are still in the government. Xi may use them as scapegoats. The Communist Party’s power struggle may have new highlights.”

Sheng Xue believes that Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang are consistent in ensuring the absolute interests of the CCP’s one-party dictatorship. “At this point, I think the outside world should not have any illusions.”

She believes that the tyranny of the CCP will definitely end, but it is difficult for people to accurately judge where this point in time is. But from the end of the regime of the communist bloc in Eastern Europe in the past, we can also see some basic laws, “dictatorship and tyranny are rigid, and they are likely to be broken at an unexpected juncture. Such an opportunity will definitely come. “.

