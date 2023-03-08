[The Epoch Times, March 07, 2023]On February 27, 2023, the “Xinmin Evening News” under the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China reported a piece of news, which aroused the attention of the outside world and caused an uproar in public opinion. The report showed off in a high profile that “the joint research results of Renji Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine and Shanghai Children’s Medical Center were published in an authoritative magazine.” It is transplanted to adults.

“Xinmin Evening News” tried to flaunt this “technology” of the CCP, saying how difficult it is to transplant babies’ organs, and boasted that Renji Hospital had “successfully performed” 22 newborn kidney transplants. However, the Chinese Communist Party media has been vague about the source of the organs.

The “Infant Organ Transplantation” led by doctors from Renji Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiaotong University was published in the “American Journal of Transplantation” earlier this year. The minimum weight and age of kidney donors: en bloc kidney transplantation from preterm neonatal donors weighing less than 1.2 kg to adult recipients”.

This paper reports two cases of transplantation, both using kidneys from newborn infants to patients with end-stage renal failure.

The first case was a premature baby girl with a gestational age of 29 weeks and a weight of 1.07 kg. Her kidneys, which were only the size of quail eggs, were transplanted to a 34-year-old woman suffering from uremia and weighing 75 kg.

The transplant operation lasted nearly 10 hours, and was performed by Dr. Zhang Ming, deputy director of the Department of Urology of Renji Hospital and head of the kidney transplant subspecialty. Zhang Ming is also the main corresponding author of this paper. The organ transplant took place in August 2021. .

The second case was also a premature baby girl with a gestational age of 29 weeks and 5 days at birth, a weight of 1.17 kg, and a combined kidney weight of only 27 grams. She was transplanted to a 25-year-old woman with end-stage renal disease and a weight of 46 kg. . The operation was also led by the transplant team of Renji Hospital, and the organ transplant is scheduled for January 2022.

It is worth noting that the paper claims that the parents of the girl babies in the first and second transplant cases agreed to donate their kidneys on the second and third days after their birth, respectively. However, it is a basic medical common sense that the longest time a kidney is kept outside the body is 24 to 48 hours.

This also means that Zhang Ming’s team must complete the transplant matching and kidney transplantation within 3-5 days after the baby is born. However, there is a chilling message hidden behind the abnormal “ultra-high efficiency” of the party-state.

Baby organs coveted as early as in the womb?

According to Epoch Times reporter Jiang Feng, on March 4, 2023, Zain Khalpey, an associate professor of surgery, medical imaging, physiological science, and biomedical engineering at the University of Arizona, told The Epoch Times that organ transplants usually take 1 to 14 weeks. time to cross-match patients.

Prof Halpe said: “You have to do a battery of tests to see if the donor and recipient are a match. These tests include blood and tissue typing, and cross-matching to ensure compatibility, especially with the kidneys. sex.”

Professor Halpe also said: “The length of time it takes to complete the (pre-transplant matching) step depends on a variety of factors, including the availability of organs, the complexity and urgency of testing. So in general, newborn kidney transplant matching The modeling process can take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months.”

In addition, the website of Barnes-Jewish Hospital in the United States and the website of UCLA Health show that the evaluation of organ donors, including donor matching, may take 1 to 6 months or even longer to complete.

Moreover, it is impossible for an unborn baby to be registered in what is officially called the “organ donation system” in the Chinese Communist Party.

However, Zhang Ming’s team removed the kidneys of the two newborns 1 day and 3 days after their birth, and successfully transplanted them into two adults.

Professor Halpe speculates that doctors have targeted babies as early as they were still in the womb and completed the matching by drawing amniotic fluid.

As for the transplantation team of Renji Hospital, which has removed the kidneys of 22 newborns and “successfully transplanted them”, Professor Halpe is worried, “It makes people suspect that they are using newborns as machines for producing organs.”

“If a baby or newborn kidney is transplanted, it lasts (inside the recipient) for many years. That’s the appeal (for Chinese doctors) of using newborn organs because on their kidneys There are not many antibodies that cause rejection.”

American Journal of Transplant’s Computational Analysis Highlights ‘Chinese Communist Party Harvesting Live Organs’

In April 2022, the American Journal of Transplantation conducted a large-scale computational text analysis of 2,838 transplant papers published in Chinese academic journals between 1980 and 2015, and found that Chinese transplant surgeons violated the internationally recognized “dead donor” rule Many “donors” had their organs, including hearts and lungs, removed by Chinese doctors before they were declared “brain dead.”

It is worth mentioning that in March 2013, a reporter from “Guangzhou Daily” reported an interview with Huang Jiefu, the former Vice Minister of the Ministry of Health of the Communist Party of China. Huang said: “I performed more than 500 liver transplants in 2012. The liver transplant performed in Guangzhou was the first liver transplant voluntarily donated by citizens according to Chinese standards.”

Some people couldn’t help feeling horrified when they heard this. This shows that before November 2012, in all the liver transplants performed by Huang Jiefu, the donor livers were not voluntary donations.

In May 2013, Huang Jiefu told ABC reporter Stephen McDonell that he had not transplanted any organs from executed prisoners for two years.

In other words, since May 2011, Huang Jiefu has not used the organs of executed prisoners.

Then, in 2012, Huang Jiefu performed nearly 500 liver transplants before November. The livers used were neither voluntary donations nor executed prisoners. Then, where did these organs come from?

On February 6, 2017, “Science” magazine published a signed article by a reporter on its website, reporting that “Liver International”, the official journal of the International Association for the Study of the Liver, had withdrawn the Zheng Shusen of the Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University, and banned him from submitting papers for life because of concerns that “the organs involved in his research on the safety of liver transplantation came from Chinese executed prisoners.”

“International Liver Journal” is an international authoritative academic journal, covering more than 4,400 institutions around the world. The editor-in-chief of the journal said: “The reason for the retraction is not the falsification of the data in the paper, but the lack of ethical proof of the source of the organs for 563 cases of liver transplantation.” “Unless we Obtained detailed, thorough, non-controversial evidence that ‘all’ organs came from DCD (brain-dead organ donation) volunteers.”

Compared with the retraction of Zheng Shusen’s paper by the International Journal of the Liver, Professor Halpe was surprised that the American Journal of Transplantation accepted and published the paper by Zhang Ming and others from Shanghai Renji Hospital.

According to Halpe, journal editors should ask paper authors several questions, including: Did the baby’s parents have knowledge and consent? Are the baby’s parents prisoners of conscience and vulnerable groups?

“National Large-Scale Genetic Screening” Worthy of Chinese People’s Vigilance

The case of Hu Xinyu’s mysterious disappearance and death has made hundreds of millions of people across the country see more clearly what the “human mine” is all about. In fact, the CCP is not only targeting the organs of teenagers, as Professor Halpe speculates, the CCP is targeting the organs of babies before they are born.

In fact, as early as 10 years ago, the CCP had systematically tested the genes of pregnant women to obtain the genetic map of their babies. In fact, this is directly related to the blood type, genetic disease and many other matching preparations required for organ transplantation.

According to CCP media reports, many places in Jiangxi Province, including Shangrao City where Hu Xinyu lives, are key areas for prenatal genetic screening.

This inevitably makes people think that the CCP may have started to build a database across the country long ago, so as to learn about the matching of Chinese people’s organs from the time they are still fetuses/babies.

Lin Zhibo, director of the Sichuan branch of “People’s Daily”, once wrote such a passage on the Internet: “The high-priced organ transplant business will flourish because the genetic data of the vast majority of Chinese people is controlled by capital. It’s an easy situation to find a match for a transplant recipient in the data, and then that person just disappears. It’s a scary situation.”

That is to say, the CCP has probably already mastered the genetic data of Chinese people to a large extent. It knows which fetuses, livers, and lungs of a specific type grow in the huge population of China. For babies and toddlers, when a recipient for organ transplantation appears, the organs of the baby or toddler can be harvested directly, just like picking up goods from a farm.

As we all know, the CCP would rather spend a lot of money on Africa than spend a penny more for children in poor areas of China, and it is not willing to invest in the medical care of rural people. But why does the CCP spend money and money on large-scale genetic testing of pregnant women? so hard?

This weird operation of the CCP has to make people alert to the real motives behind it, and it also makes people think of the CCP’s “physical examination” of Falun Gong practitioners in prisons and labor camps.

Special “medical examinations” in prisons and labor camps

According to a report from Minghui.com, around the first half of 2003, the CCP prison police suddenly notified all Falun Gong practitioners to undergo a physical examination. At that time, I saw four buses parked at the gate of the prison area, which were filled with various advanced medical equipment.

Falun Gong practitioners in each prison area lined up one by one and got into the car one by one for inspection. They had to get in and out of four cars to check every part of their body. Check from head to toe, including ophthalmology, height, blood test, urine test, gynecology, B-ultrasound, heart, liver, and kidney.

The CCP police also claimed that only Falun Gong practitioners have this “treatment”.

What is strange is that the CCP generally tortures illegally detained Falun Gong practitioners in prisons, labor camps, and detention centers, and even deprives them of their basic right to life. They are not treated as human beings at all.

However, at the same time, the CCP generally implements “routine and systematic blood tests and organ tests” on Falun Gong practitioners, including ultrasound and urine tests, while other prisoners do not. This in the end is why?

Some of the Falun Gong practitioners who passed the medical examination procedures were taken away by buses one after another, and have not been heard from since. The CCP’s crime of organ harvesting from living Falun Gong practitioners has long been widely exposed internationally.

June 17, 2019,”independent people’s court“The final judgment was held in London, England, and it was judged that the CCP carried out large-scale organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience, mainly Falun Gong practitioners, and was undoubtedly guilty of crimes against humanity and torture. The court found that the CCP is a criminal regime. International II More than a dozen major media reported on this.

“independent people’s courtThe judgment of “will be applicable to all countries, regional governments, and even international courts. When investigating the crimes of organizations or individuals involved in the forced organ harvesting of prisoners of conscience in the mainland, they can directly adopt “”independent people’s court“, no further investigation and evidence collection is required.

epilogue

In 2006, when The Epoch Times first exposed the crime of organ harvesting from living Falun Gong practitioners in the CCP, many people felt unbelievable about the crime of live harvesting. It is unimaginable that there will be demons who harvest human organs from living people in this world. The CCP’s live organ harvesting is called “a crime that has never been seen on this planet” by a free society.

Sixteen or seventeen years have passed, from the mysterious disappearance of hundreds of college students in Wuhan to the bizarre deaths of Hu Xinyu, people have found helplessly and painfully that everything Falun Gong practitioners said is true! The CCP has extended its black hand of live organ harvesting from Falun Gong practitioners to Xinjiang people, to migrant workers, to college students, to elementary and middle school students, and now to newborn babies…

As the “Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party” reveals, the CCP is a wicked cult with all kinds of evils. Behind it is the evil spirit of Satan. It has committed heinous crimes against sentient beings and gods and Buddhas.

Whether to follow the CCP to be buried with him, or stay away from the CCP and stay away from disasters, the time has come without delay.

