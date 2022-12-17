Traffic disruption on the regional road 348 at the gates of Feltre due to the overturning of a container loaded with wooden material, which fell from a road train traveling through the Anzù roundabout. The loss of cargo occurred at the entrance to the Feltre exit. On the spot the local police officers of Feltre who proceeded to make traffic on the roundabout while the load was cleared. The video of the first interventions after the accident has gone viral (Video from Whatsapp)

00:21