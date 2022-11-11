Primaries (almost certainly) before Christmas. This is the last stage of the journey, announced today by the secretary of the Lombard Democratic Party Vinicio Peluffo, to find a candidate for the center-left in the next Lombard regional elections: «Tomorrow we will convene the coalition parties and propose the primaries. Those who want to discuss the issues will be able to do so there ». The meeting, which will take place electronically, is open to civic lists, + Europe, the Greens and the Italian Left. With the Third Pole instead: “We are ready for dialogue when they withdraw support for Letizia Moratti’s candidacy,” adds Peluffo. Regarding the timing, the period before Christmas would have been chosen, taking into account “the Immaculate Conception which, for the diocese of Milan, also corresponds to the feast of Sant’Ambrogio”, and the probable vote in February. After the Third Pole has officially supported the former minister, the center-right has squared around the current governor Attilio Fontana and, above all, following the no of the former mayor of Milan, Giuliano Pisapia, and the exit from the scene from match of Senator Carlo Cottarelli, now the Democratic Party must find a name in a short time.

The idea launched by the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, of a discussion table to find a common candidacy for the Lombardy regionals does not seem to have received the favorable opinion of the dems: “Let’s sit down together with Sala, Moratti, Gori, Del Bono and the other Lombard mayors to verify if the distances on the merits and on the programs are so relevant as to prevent a common candidacy – Calenda says this morning in a note – Let’s take a day together to talk about Lombardy and programs instead of dividing us on the origin of the candidates. It would cost nothing and in the end the Democratic Party would still be free to choose another path ». And on the goodness of the name of Letizia Moratti he adds: «she is a winning candidate and with her candidacy we could really succeed in snatching Lombardy from the Northern League right after thirty years. Let’s not close this possibility for ideological preconceptions ». Position to which he returned also in the evening: «Let’s try to assess what real distances there are between Moratti’s thought and the Democratic Party. For now I don’t think there are any openings but we are going ahead ».