Love science and respect science – Xinhua English.news.cn

This is the site of the 2023 National Science and Technology Week and Beijing Science and Technology Week in Lvxin Park, Tongzhou District, Beijing (photographed on May 24).

The 2023 National Science and Technology Week will be held across the country from May 20 to 31 with the theme of “Loving Science and Advocating Science”, focusing on displaying the latest scientific and technological achievements in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and “double carbon” technology.

National Science and Technology Week is a national science popularization brand event with high public participation, wide coverage and great social influence. Since 2001, it has been held for 22 consecutive sessions, and more than 2 billion people have participated in it.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yin Dongxun

On May 24, visitors had a VR simulation experience of crossing a typhoon at the site of the 2023 National Science and Technology Week and Beijing Science and Technology Week.

The 2023 National Science and Technology Week will be held across the country from May 20 to 31 with the theme of “Loving Science and Advocating Science”, focusing on displaying the latest scientific and technological achievements in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and “double carbon” technology.

National Science and Technology Week is a national science popularization brand event with high public participation, wide coverage and great social influence. Since 2001, it has been held for 22 consecutive sessions, and more than 2 billion people have participated in it.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yin Dongxun

On May 24th, a myopia prevention and control science popularization and education space presented through immersive naked-eye mixed reality technology was filmed at the 2023 National Science and Technology Week and Beijing Science and Technology Week.

The 2023 National Science and Technology Week will be held across the country from May 20 to 31 with the theme of “Loving Science and Advocating Science”, focusing on displaying the latest scientific and technological achievements in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and “double carbon” technology.

National Science and Technology Week is a national science popularization brand event with high public participation, wide coverage and great social influence. Since 2001, it has been held for 22 consecutive sessions, and more than 2 billion people have participated in it.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yin Dongxun