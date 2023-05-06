Luck is on Perez’s side to grab pole position in Miami

Red Bull’s Sergio took pole position at the Miami Grand Prix, Formula One, on Saturday.

Luck stood beside the Mexican driver after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc caused him not to complete the third period of qualifying experiences.

World champion Max Verstappen missed his lap, forcing the Red Bull driver to drop his time and return to the pits for one last attempt.

But Leclerc, who came from Monaco, lost control of his car and hit the wall with 96 seconds left.

And the observers decided to stop the third period of the experiments and not complete them.

Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin was second in front of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Kevin Magnussen finished fourth for Haas, behind Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Mercedes’ George Russell.

Leclerc will start from seventh place next to Alpine driver Esteban Ocon and behind them Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo driver.

The most prominent of the surprises was the failure of Los Hamilton, the Mercedes driver, to reach the decisive period of the qualifying experiments, as he will start from the 13th place.