Home » Lured minors online for porn videos, 24-year-old arrested – News
News

Lured minors online for porn videos, 24-year-old arrested – News

by admin
Lured minors online for porn videos, 24-year-old arrested – News

He forced underage children to produce pornographic material, initially threatening them with violence against their family members, and then also with sending the images to their acquaintances. The state police, coordinated by the Milan prosecutor’s office, arrested a 24-year-old Italian citizen for possession of pornographic material procured and created by minors. The investigations began after complaints lodged by the parents of two 13-year-old girls who were allegedly lured online by the man posing as a 14-year-old using the fictitious names of ‘Mirko Agridi’ to introduce himself to the girls and ‘Rebecca Monti’ for the kids. In recent days, the agents of the Rho Pero police station carried out a decree of local and personal search and inspection of computer equipment at the man’s home, finding several mobile phones and other devices made available to the forensic police agents. From the first electronic inspection carried out on the young man’s mobile phone, a large quantity of audio, photo and video files of a child pornographic nature emerged and that some of them had been created through the use of an application capable of recording the screen even in the course of chat conversations.

The saved recordings relate to a time period ranging from July to November 2023 and concern young people presumably of minor age, both male and female. The use of other profiles was also established and further investigations by the police are underway. The police let it be known that if other young people have suffered similar threats from these fake profiles, they can contact the Rho Pero police station.

See also  Anatoly Trubin officially transferred to Benfica for 10 million euros - video

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

Cold cold cold!This morning Jiangsu ushered in the...

Salvadoran economy will project significant growth at the...

They record in the US Capitol… porn video!

Increase in pension subsidies for former community mothers

Be firm in confidence, pioneer and forge ahead,...

The videomapping that illuminates Turin’s Christmas is turned...

FIA collaborates to improve safety on the two...

Minister Crevits temporarily stops new intercountry adoptions: “The...

The Central First Ecological and Environmental Protection Inspection...

Udine, 500 people march to say no to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy