Lured minors online for porn videos, 24-year-old arrested – News

He forced underage children to produce pornographic material, initially threatening them with violence against their family members, and then also with sending the images to their acquaintances. The state police, coordinated by the Milan prosecutor’s office, arrested a 24-year-old Italian citizen for possession of pornographic material procured and created by minors. The investigations began after complaints lodged by the parents of two 13-year-old girls who were allegedly lured online by the man posing as a 14-year-old using the fictitious names of ‘Mirko Agridi’ to introduce himself to the girls and ‘Rebecca Monti’ for the kids. In recent days, the agents of the Rho Pero police station carried out a decree of local and personal search and inspection of computer equipment at the man’s home, finding several mobile phones and other devices made available to the forensic police agents. From the first electronic inspection carried out on the young man’s mobile phone, a large quantity of audio, photo and video files of a child pornographic nature emerged and that some of them had been created through the use of an application capable of recording the screen even in the course of chat conversations.



The saved recordings relate to a time period ranging from July to November 2023 and concern young people presumably of minor age, both male and female. The use of other profiles was also established and further investigations by the police are underway. The police let it be known that if other young people have suffered similar threats from these fake profiles, they can contact the Rho Pero police station.



