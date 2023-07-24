Made in Saxony: Thousands of polo shirts for the NRW police force

The traditional company Wunsch & Rudolph from Limbach-Oberfrohna has received a major order. Owner Rainer Wunsch confirmed this on Monday when asked by MDR SACHSEN. The state police of North Rhine-Westphalia have ordered 80,000 polo shirts from the textile manufacturer in Saxony. From next spring, the police officers will receive the polo shirts. The company intends to start production by the end of the year.

Decision in favor of a Saxon company only years later

In a lengthy tendering process, the Central Saxon company prevailed against 20 competitors, as a spokeswoman for the State Office for Central Police Services (LZPD) announced at the request of the German Press Agency. The process started two years ago. It had stalled, among other things, due to the shortage of materials after the outbreak of the war against Ukraine.

Saxony has been up to date for twelve years

The company Wunsch & Rudolph is already supplying the NRW police with undershirts and blue knitted hats. According to the company, the company produces shirts and blouses for the Saxon police force.

In Saxony, the polo shirt has been standard equipment since the introduction of the blue service uniform in 2011, as a spokeswoman for the Leipzig police revealed to MDR SACHSEN.

