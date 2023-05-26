Malik Qasim Khan’s announcement to leave PTI along with his colleagues

Friday, May 26, 2023, 2:50 p.m

PESHAWAR: Former Provincial Advisor Prisons Malik Qasim Khan has announced to quit PTI along with his colleagues.

While holding a press conference in Peshawar, Malik Qasim Khan said that everyone is leaving PTI by consensus, there is no pressure on us, we have come voluntarily.

Malik Qasim said that he was elected as an independent in 2013, endured a lot, he will make the future plan in consultation with his colleagues.

He said that how long will they tolerate abuses and injustices. Imran Khan does not do what he says, he joined the party for the development of Kirk but to no avail

Malik Qasim Khan said that the Kirk projects are being terminated, how long will they tolerate abuses and injustices, he said that we are not the ones who eat, the center and the province are both running the Kirk.

The former provincial adviser said why our district does not give co-royalty, we are fighting for five years, we are not getting justice.