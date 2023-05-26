Home » The agency Colombia Compra Eficiente arrived in Wayuu territory
News

The agency Colombia Compra Eficiente arrived in Wayuu territory

by admin
The agency Colombia Compra Eficiente arrived in Wayuu territory

The National Agency for Public Procurement, Colombia Compra Eficiente traveled to the territory of the Wayuu indigenous people in order to advance the presidential mandate of counter poverty and hunger in the region.

Through a new agreement, between the Agency and the Government of La Guajira, it seeks to encourage the participation of the Wayuu in the public purchases of the country, this with the objective of that they may be the service providers of state entities.

This new rapprochement of the national government to the regional government also aims to mitigate the access barriers for indigenous people in state processes and counteract the needs of the community using hiring as the common thread.

See also  Basket, Virtus on the roof of Italy. The Scudetto returns to Bologna after 20 years. Olimpia Milano knocked out

You may also like

Concluded the project ‘A school of comics with...

They project an increase in the flow of...

Young State opens call for students with more...

Inner Mongolia opens public security household registration business...

Rights and childhood, young students meet Decaro –...

Malik Qasim Khan’s announcement to leave PTI along...

Belgrade protests and violence in reality shows /...

The clouds took their charge around the sky,...

Many candidates, ideas and programs none

Yan Zhen, deputy director of the Provincial Drug...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy