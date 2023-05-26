The agency Colombia Compra Eficiente arrived in Wayuu territory

The National Agency for Public Procurement, Colombia Compra Eficiente traveled to the territory of the Wayuu indigenous people in order to advance the presidential mandate of counter poverty and hunger in the region.

Through a new agreement, between the Agency and the Government of La Guajira, it seeks to encourage the participation of the Wayuu in the public purchases of the country, this with the objective of that they may be the service providers of state entities.

This new rapprochement of the national government to the regional government also aims to mitigate the access barriers for indigenous people in state processes and counteract the needs of the community using hiring as the common thread.