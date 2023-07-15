Mallorca: Germans are threatened with pre-trial detention after alleged rape

Crime Mallorca

Germans brought to court after alleged rape

Police officers lead the suspects to the appointment with the magistrate in Mallorca

Which: dpa/Clara Margais

A German vacationer on Mallorca followed a young man to his hotel room. The initially consensual sex may have turned into a gang rape. The arrested Germans were taken to a courthouse on Saturday afternoon.

Six holidaymakers from Germany, who are being investigated in Mallorca for possible gang rape, were brought to a courthouse on Saturday. This was confirmed by a photographer from the German Press Agency on site. The men pulled their shirts over their heads to avoid being recognized. According to media reports, the six men were to be brought before a magistrate who could decide whether to remand them. Information about the judge’s decision was not expected until later in the day.

Two of the suspects covering their faces with clothes

Which: dpa/Clara Margais

The police accuse at least some of them of raping an 18-year-old German tourist in a hotel room at Ballermann. The Spanish newspaper “Última Hora” had reported the day before, citing investigators, that the police had found a video of the rape on at least one of the arrested persons’ mobile phones.

“Última Hora” reported that the woman initially went to the man’s hotel voluntarily, but was turned away because she was not a guest. The man then went with her to a neighboring hotel where friends of his were staying.

When they came later, the woman had consensually had sex with two other men, but rejected the other three. Then she was raped. Where in Germany the arrested and the victim came from was initially unknown. One of the suspects has Turkish citizenship.

The Spanish police said on Friday that they were investigating an alleged “sexual assault”. The charge of “sexual assault” covers a wide range of offenses under Spanish law, from online assault to rape. According to the police, the six Germans – all between 20 and 29 years old – have already been questioned.

Editor’s note: The text is continuously updated.

