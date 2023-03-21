Home News Man in prison for irregularly processing visas to the US
Man in prison for irregularly processing visas to the US

Man in prison for irregularly processing visas to the US

The Attorney General’s Office presented Darwin Elías Pájaro Guzmán, who would be involved in the irregular visa process to facilitate the departure of Colombian citizens to the United States, before a guarantee control judge.

The evidence shows that this man, in exchange for sums ranging between one million and two million pesos, filled out the document request forms with false socioeconomic profiles to mislead the consul and obtain permission.

Similarly, it was established that, presumably, he filed urgent requests for appointments at the Embassy of the United States to be brought forward, with the assumption that the applicant had to travel promptly because he had relatives who suffered from cancer and coronary diseases, and were close to facing highly complex surgical interventions; or their loved ones have just passed away and they wanted to attend the funeral ceremonies.

In the course of the process, six different events that occurred on the Atlantic Coast, between 2021 and 2022, were accredited. In these cases, it would have included in the forms erroneous data on the marital status, economic income, studies and work experience of the petitioners. Additionally, it was established that he also managed the advance of the date to meet the visa approval appointment, arguing humanitarian issues.

For these facts, Darwin Elías Pájaro Guzmán was charged with the crime of migrant smuggling in a homogeneous and successive contest. The defendant did not accept the charges and must comply with the measure of deprivation of liberty in a prison.

This man was captured in a joint action by the Prosecutor’s Office and the DIJIN of the National Police at the El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, after arriving from the United States.

