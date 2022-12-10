Listen to the audio version of the article

The maneuver includes the proposals to extend smart working, currently allowed – even without an agreement – until 31 December for fragile workers and parents of under 14s. Bipartisan amendments ask for a temporal extension: in particular, Fratelli d’Italia proposes the extension for three months or until 31 December 2023 of existing legislation, both in the public and private sectors.

The M5S also follows the same line, which goes further by asking with IV the “right to agile work” for workers (or their cohabiting family members) with a serious handicap, immunosuppressed, suffering from oncological, degenerative diseases or in life-saving therapy.