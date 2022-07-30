TARVISIO. A new, exciting weekend of auteur music opens at No Borders. Today Mannarino will arrive at Lake Superiore di Fusine at 2 pm But it will not be the only occasion in which he will perform, because the Full Moon Concert which will be held on August 13 at high altitude, at the Gilberti refuge in Sella Nevea is already sold out. .

«The Tarvisiaano entered my heart. The first time I was there – explains Mannarino – I spent a few days walking in the mountains and I saw all the other concerts. You can find the history of the planet there, because it is an open-air museum where you can see all the geological eras. You walk into eternity, and then there is everything related to the First World War. I’ve always wanted to go back. Then with the organizers we had the idea of ​​doing the full moon concert, more intimate, and the one in Fusine with the whole band complete ».

How will the full moon concert be?

«It will be different from the others, there will be surprises, but it will be an intimate concert. Music has always been used by the human being to alienate, overcome and mystify pain and fear, to collectivize it in a ritual way. After these years that we are living between pandemics and wars and climate, I thought of a concert that from the top of the summit rises even higher and elevates us, makes us feel that we are living the important things in life ».

No Borders was created to unite Austria, Slovenia and Italy without borders. Power of music?

«Music has the prerogative of being a universal language unlike text which can make it difficult for someone who does not speak the language. Music really has no boundaries. If you take musicians who don’t speak the same language and have never met, they can play together. And for me in those places it is even more important to demonstrate it because right there, for a few meters, many people lost their lives ».

Television, theater or in the open as in these concerts. Where do we find the real Alexander?

«I don’t do much TV by now, it’s the one where I suffer most. The technical times, the lights, make everything a bit artificial and I find it hard to stay there. I have to admit that I don’t really like the artificial lights that we are forced to use in concerts. I like to play during the day or lit by fire or candles, I find it more true ».

“V.” His latest album was born in New York, Los Angeles, Rio De Janeiro, Mexico City and Rome. What do such different cities have in common?

“In the meantime, let’s talk about Western music. I collaborated with musicians who play everything and who have a great culture that mixes innovation and tradition, I was looking for a sound that had an original rhythmic system but that was born from tradition. Traveling made me leave my comfort zone and compare myself with other artists and it was very important for me ».