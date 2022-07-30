Home News Mannarino in Fusine: “In the Tarvisio area I find the history of the planet”
News

Mannarino in Fusine: “In the Tarvisio area I find the history of the planet”

by admin
Mannarino in Fusine: “In the Tarvisio area I find the history of the planet”

TARVISIO. A new, exciting weekend of auteur music opens at No Borders. Today Mannarino will arrive at Lake Superiore di Fusine at 2 pm But it will not be the only occasion in which he will perform, because the Full Moon Concert which will be held on August 13 at high altitude, at the Gilberti refuge in Sella Nevea is already sold out. .

«The Tarvisiaano entered my heart. The first time I was there – explains Mannarino – I spent a few days walking in the mountains and I saw all the other concerts. You can find the history of the planet there, because it is an open-air museum where you can see all the geological eras. You walk into eternity, and then there is everything related to the First World War. I’ve always wanted to go back. Then with the organizers we had the idea of ​​doing the full moon concert, more intimate, and the one in Fusine with the whole band complete ».

How will the full moon concert be?

«It will be different from the others, there will be surprises, but it will be an intimate concert. Music has always been used by the human being to alienate, overcome and mystify pain and fear, to collectivize it in a ritual way. After these years that we are living between pandemics and wars and climate, I thought of a concert that from the top of the summit rises even higher and elevates us, makes us feel that we are living the important things in life ».

See also  The automated sampling robot can enter the community 24 hours a day without interruption "as you go", which is convenient and safe - Teller Report Teller Report

No Borders was created to unite Austria, Slovenia and Italy without borders. Power of music?

«Music has the prerogative of being a universal language unlike text which can make it difficult for someone who does not speak the language. Music really has no boundaries. If you take musicians who don’t speak the same language and have never met, they can play together. And for me in those places it is even more important to demonstrate it because right there, for a few meters, many people lost their lives ».

Television, theater or in the open as in these concerts. Where do we find the real Alexander?

«I don’t do much TV by now, it’s the one where I suffer most. The technical times, the lights, make everything a bit artificial and I find it hard to stay there. I have to admit that I don’t really like the artificial lights that we are forced to use in concerts. I like to play during the day or lit by fire or candles, I find it more true ».

“V.” His latest album was born in New York, Los Angeles, Rio De Janeiro, Mexico City and Rome. What do such different cities have in common?

“In the meantime, let’s talk about Western music. I collaborated with musicians who play everything and who have a great culture that mixes innovation and tradition, I was looking for a sound that had an original rhythmic system but that was born from tradition. Traveling made me leave my comfort zone and compare myself with other artists and it was very important for me ».

See also  Street View turns 15: these are the most popular museums and beaches in Italy

You may also like

Bari, motorcycle overwhelms a family that crosses the...

The breakthrough of the 2000th aircraft – the...

Belluno, water crisis under control, but the weather...

Rating Esg, Lottomatica ranks first among gaming companies

Rob Brezsny Gemini horoscope July 28 / August...

Andrea Doria, Pierette from Canaves dreams of Italian...

Paul Haggis remains free: the appeal of the...

Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday arrangements: Mid-Autumn...

Fires, the situation in Resia improves but the...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy