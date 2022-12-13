Many hospitals in Hangzhou have opened consultation channels for the new crown of Internet hospitals. Colds, fevers, and chronic diseases such as dispensing medicines also recommend online diagnosis and treatment.

“Self-test positive, fever for 3 days, coughing for half a day, yellow nasal discharge started on the afternoon of the 11th, and is currently in isolation at home, what should I do?”

“Confirmed positive, with diabetes and coronary heart disease, currently isolated at home, how to use medicine? On the second day of fever, the highest temperature is 39.4 ℃, sore throat, can Lianhua Qingwen and acetaminophen tablets be taken together?”

Since the optimization of epidemic prevention and control measures, in addition to the increase in the number of visits to fever clinics, there is another “hot” place in major hospitals-Internet hospitals.

“Most patients with mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 now choose to self-isolate at home. During the isolation period, they may have more or less questions about medications and changes in their condition, and they need answers from professional doctors. Considering this demand, we are especially on the Internet. The hospital has added a fast consultation channel for the new crown.” Chief Physician Lu Fangfang, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of Run Run Shaw Hospital of Zhejiang University, mentioned that since the launch of the fast consultation channel for the new crown, the number of consultations has increased rapidly. We asked the hospital to select 6 representative questions during the home isolation period for your reference.

1 Aunt Liu, 70 years old

Q: I was diagnosed positive for the new crown, had underlying diseases, diabetes and coronary heart disease, and was currently isolated at home, how should I take the medicine? On the second day of fever, the highest temperature is 39.4 ℃, and symptoms of sore throat, can Lianhua Qingwen Capsules and acetaminophen tablets be taken together?

Answer: For patients with underlying diseases, if the condition is stable, commonly used antipyretic and analgesic drugs and Chinese patent medicines are generally safe; an antipyretic and analgesic drug (such as Tylenol, Sanlitong or ibuprofen ) with a Chinese patent medicine (such as Lianhua Qingwen Capsules, Fupu Ganmao Granules, etc.); if the high fever lasts for more than 3 days, or if you have difficulty breathing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, or aggravation of underlying diseases, it is recommended to go to the hospital in time.

2 Mr. Qi, 28 years old

Question: I tested positive for the new crown antigen, had a fever for 3 days, coughed for half a day, and started to run yellow nose on the afternoon of the 11th. I am currently in isolation at home.

Answer: If you feel that you are still in good spirits, you can continue to observe for 1-2 days; the peak temperature of the new crown infection generally occurs on the 3rd to 4th day, and the corresponding symptoms are also the most severe in these few days, and then they will tend to improve. The whole process It will last for about 1 week. If you have persistent high fever or difficulty breathing, it is recommended to go to the hospital in time.

3 Uncle Shen, 59 years old

Question: I went on a business trip last Friday, and the nucleic acid test was negative that day. The nucleic acid test was done today, but the report has not yet been released. I started to have a fever this afternoon, and my current body temperature is 38.7°C. I am conscious. I have taken Lianhua Qingwen Capsules. Do I still need to take antipyretics? Are you going to the hospital? How often should you take Lianhua Qingwen Capsules?

Answer: If the person’s spirit is still good, it is recommended to observe for 2-3 days; you can take antipyretics to relieve symptoms; Lianhua Qingwen Capsules are generally taken 3 times a day for 3-5 days.

4 Mr. Yu, 27 years old

Q: The new crown test strip tested positive. Sustained low-grade fever, muscle aches all over the body, dry throat and discomfort, and lack of energy. Loss of appetite, some resistance to breathing.

A: These are all symptoms of the new crown infection. If you feel that breathing is a bit laborious, it is still recommended to go to the hospital and check the lung CT; it is strongly recommended that middle-aged and elderly people or patients with underlying diseases can buy a blood oxygen saturation meter online. If the saturation is lower than about 95% or If the level is significantly lower than the basic level, it is recommended to go to the hospital as soon as possible.

5 Mr. Wang, 37 years old

Question: The new crown antigen is positive, Tylenol and ibuprofen are taken 8 hours apart, the urine is normal, but nausea and vomiting, may I have acute renal failure?

Answer: Antipyretic and analgesic drugs in regular doses generally do not cause renal failure; the common manifestation of renal failure is oliguria or anuria. If the urine output is normal, the possibility of renal failure is very small; excessive antipyretic and analgesic drugs It will indeed cause kidney failure and liver failure; remind patients not to overdose.

6 Ms. Zhang, 50 years old

Question: I am a patient with chronic nephritis, and my blood creatinine test was good in July 2021. I would like to ask, if I have a new crown and have a high fever, can I take ibuprofen and Lianhua Qingwen Capsules?

Answer: Antipyretic and analgesic drugs will cause kidney damage to a certain extent. For patients with underlying kidney diseases, they need to be cautious when using them; if the condition is controlled and stable, then temporary use during high fever will generally not have serious consequences; taking medicine It is recommended to drink plenty of water before and after to speed up the metabolism of the drug, and drinking water itself is also an effective means of relieving symptoms.

What should I do if I have a cold and fever and worry about going to the hospital for infection? What should I do if I don’t want to go to the hospital for dispensing medicine for chronic diseases?

I bought a lot of cold and fever medicines at home, but I don’t know what to do with them?

Go to the Internet hospital and ask the doctor!

In order to facilitate citizens to diagnose and treat online through Internet hospitals, we deliberately collected the connection methods of Internet hospitals in various hospitals in Hangzhou, and you can choose according to your needs.

I want to go to the ophthalmology department to dispense medicine, but I find it troublesome

Ms. Bai, a citizen, experienced Internet hospitals for the first time

Ms. Bai suffered from corneal endotheliitis many years ago. Whenever she is overworked or her immune system weakens, she tends to relapse. From time to time, she needs to take oral medicine and eye drops to control it. Recently, Ms. Bai has been busy with work. Three days ago, her eyes became red and painful again.

“I have been seeing a doctor in the ophthalmology department of Run Run Shaw Hospital before. After the relapse of corneal endotheliitis, I thought about going to the hospital to get prescriptions. But it is troublesome to make such a trip, especially now that we are called on to go to the hospital less than necessary, so it is really a little bit Tangled.”

While hesitating, Ms. Bai saw a push on the WeChat official account of Run Run Shaw Hospital of Zhejiang University, which mentioned that the dispensing of chronic diseases recommends online diagnosis and treatment in Internet hospitals, and the medicines can also be delivered by express delivery. “At that time, I thought it was much more convenient, and I also had medical records in Run Run Shaw Hospital, so I decided to try online dispensing.”

Ms. Bai chose the online follow-up consultation service with pictures and texts at 15 yuan per time. Follow the prompts to fill in information such as the follow-up person’s information, time of first diagnosis, diagnosed disease, last medication, allergy history, etc., submit the application and pay the fee, and then patiently wait for the doctor to see you.

Ms. Bai was busy working for several hours, and then picked up her mobile phone to check, and there was a reminder from the doctor to see her. After confirming the basic condition of the condition, the doctor told Ms. Bai that one of the imported medicines she needed to be dispensed could not be ordered and delivered online by the Internet hospital, but could only be dispensed offline at the hospital, but the other domestically produced medicine had the same ingredients. The effect is similar. “I thought about it and decided to try using domestic medicine first, and if it doesn’t work, then consider offline dispensing.”

After the doctor issued a prescription online, Ms. Bai paid the fee according to the prompts, and quickly completed the entire online dispensing process.

“This is the first time I have used an Internet hospital to dispense medicines. The overall feeling is quite good, convenient and fast, and saves a lot of time.” Ms. Bai also suggested after the experience that it is best for Internet hospitals to increase the progress of drug delivery or query logistics order numbers. Function.