Mao Weiming emphasized in the teleconference on the province’s epidemic prevention and control work

Based on early and committed to fast

Resolutely win the battle of normalized epidemic prevention and control

Huasheng Online, November 11 (all-media reporter Sun Minjian Huang Han) On the afternoon of the 11th, after the national video conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic ended, the provincial government immediately held a video conference to arrange and deploy related work. Mao Weiming, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee, governor, and commander-in-chief of the provincial epidemic prevention and control headquarters, emphasized at the meeting that it is necessary to effectively unify thoughts and actions into the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on epidemic prevention and control and the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on November 10. In the spirit of the meeting of the Standing Committee, in accordance with the requirements of the State Council’s video and telephone conference, resolutely implement the 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work. .

(On November 11, Mao Weiming, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, attended a teleconference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in the province and delivered a speech.)

Vice Governor Wang Yiou and Secretary General of the Provincial Government Deng Qunce attended the meeting.

Mao Weiming said that all localities and departmentswantComplete, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committeeand strictly implement the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security”,unwaveringAdhere to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life,firmunwaveringImplement the general strategy of “foreign defense against import, internal defense against rebound”,unwaveringUnswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing”,see clearlyThe characteristics of virus transmission, the situation of epidemic prevention and control, and the shortcomings of our province’s work,to the greatest extentTo protect people’s lives and health,maximumReduce the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

(meeting venue.)

Mao Weiming emphasized,We must adhere to the “four early” and “four most” work requirements.based on earlyadhere to early detection, early reporting, early isolation, and early treatment, strengthen the “three-inspection linkage” of remote inspection, on-site inspection, and normal inspection, strengthen the epidemic monitoring and reporting mechanism, and strive for the best with the fastest speed, shortest time, and minimum cost. control results.dedicated to fastfast control, fast detection, fast flow adjustment, fast investigation, fast clearing, scientific and accurate delineation of risk areas and control areas to ensure that they are discovered and extinguished together.

(Branch venues in various cities and states. The above photos were taken by Liu Shangwen, an all-media reporter of Huasheng Online)

Mao Weiming expressed his condolences to the party members, cadres and the masses who are fighting on the front line of epidemic prevention and control in the province. He said that since the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia, the whole province has made concerted efforts to effectively and effectively protect the lives and health of the people and economic and social development. At present, the province’s epidemic prevention and control is still at a critical juncture.It is necessary to comprehensively improve the scientific accuracy of epidemic prevention and control。The prevention and control link should be precise，We will take good care of the foreign defense import customs, monitoring and early warning customs, and transfer isolation customs, strengthen the “two-code” inspections at entry points such as “three stations and one”, and make full use of nucleic acid testing and other means to do a good job in closed-loop transportation and health management of risk personnel by grading and classification. .The focus of prevention and control must be precise,Pay close attention to key places, key personnel, and key time periods, strengthen the normalized epidemic prevention and control in key places such as pension institutions, prisons, farmers markets, and supermarkets, and coordinate the promotion of multi-disease prevention during the autumn and winter influenza seasons and standardize epidemic disposal.The prevention and control efforts should be precise.To strengthen scientific and accurate analysis and judgment, we must not only adhere to the necessary epidemic prevention measures, but also prevent practices such as “layer-by-layer overweight” and “one-size-fits-all”, and coordinate the production and sales connection, circulation and transportation, quality and safety of daily necessities.The responsibility for prevention and control should be meticulous,Strictly press and consolidate the “quartet of responsibilities”, the joint prevention and control mechanism and command system at all levels maintain normal operation and integrated cooperation, local party committees and governments adhere to the responsibility of guarding the soil, and the relevant departments do a solid job in the industry and the system. Prevention and control work, adhere to the province’s “one game of chess” to promote epidemic prevention and control.

