March adds another day without homicides

by admin
On March 6, it closed with zero homicides nationwide, which adds up to a total of three days without violent deaths so far this month in El Salvador.

Under the current administration of President Nayib Bukele, there are a total of 316 days without homicides. This is in contrast to past administrations, where only one or no days were recorded without deaths due to this crime.

These figures are possible thanks to the measures implemented at the national level, such as the Territorial Control Plan, security fences and the Exception Regime. Salvadorans have shown their support for these policies on numerous occasions, and through these, El Salvador has become an international benchmark in security matters.

