TRENTO – Four months after the tragedy that cost the lives of eleven people (on 3 July, due to the detachment of a piece of the cap), the Marmolada glacier remains off limits. The ban is due to the order signed by the mayor of Canazei (Trento) John Bernard. From the nearby province of Belluno, however, the alarm comes in view of the winter season: although the company Marmolada srl ​​has its head in Veneto, most of the slopes fall, in fact, in the Trentino area.

The opening