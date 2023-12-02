Home » Martín Elías Jr. honored his father by singing ‘Linda’ with Rolando Ochoa
Martín Elías Jr., son of the late artist Martín Elías Díaz, continues working to fulfill his dream of becoming a singer of vallenato music and continue the legacy left by his father and the Díaz dynasty.

This was made known through his social networks, where he shared a video singing the song ‘Linda’ with Rolando Ochoa, a song that was recorded by his father on the album ‘Marcando la difference’.

So many mixed feelings in one video. Along this path, many good and bad things occurred in my dream of being a singer, but none of that has changed my motivation and determination to fulfill this dream. It is a secret to no one that this process is long, but step by step it is achieved, by being with my uncle @rolando8a At my side is such a huge motivation that it is as if I had my father at my side.”said Martín Elías Jr.

He added that with the debut of his musical career, ‘Martinism’ would return, a movement that supported his father and still continues to support him even though six years have passed since his death.

The feeling overcomes me, seeing you in the room where I made successful albums with your father or my brother. Today I place my grain of sand in your life so that little by little you grow and in God’s time you can fulfill your dreams. I love you son, you know that you have your uncle here until God gives me life and health.“said Rolando Ochoa on his Instagram account.

