There are also human bones in the fill land used to fix aMaser’s private area: now they must be recovered with a manual selection on the surface and during the handling phases, and then buried in the cemetery.

In the midst of that landfill there are also other cemetery remains, as reported by the report of the forestry carabinieri of the Asolo and Grappa station, who at the time had carried out the investigations together with the Veneto East Forestry Service, the local police and the technicians municipal.

«Cemetery waste such as bones, remains of cemetery lights, parts of tombstones still with personal data of the deceased, parts of coffin wood and other burial remains such as probable tattered clothes»: so we read inorder issued these days by Sindaco di Maser Claudia Benedoswith which the restoration of the places is imposed and which, with regard to the remains, takes up the prescriptions of the Arpav.

They have been there for a few years, but now the case is starting to be resolved from an urban planning point of view as soon as the municipal ordinance is followed up. It was not possible to verify where these cemetery remains came from, just as it was not possible to trace the origin of the landfill in the midst of which those remains are also found.

It is a story that began again in 2017, when, following a report from the neighbours, an alteration of the places in an area of ​​Maser was reported, with landfill, fences, tool shed, dry retaining wall, modification of the heights of an existing building. Meanwhile the fences have been removed, the farm building has collapsed.

A was also presented restoration project, suspended however by the municipal offices because it was not considered compatible with the surveys made previously. So now there is an ordinance to restore everything as it was originally and therefore to take away all the landfill, including cemetery remains, and to revive the areas affected by the works. All of this also under the supervision of the Superintendency.

It is indeed one area considered to be at archaeological risk and therefore the Superintendency has prescribed that “the implementation of the restoration and agricultural arrangement interventions are carried out with the assistance of archaeologists”.