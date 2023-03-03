Classes this morning 3F SIA and 4F SIA of the Filippo Palizzi institutewith the accompanying teachers went to the San Gabriel Sports Centre to participate in a project promoted by Matrix consortiumaimed at the inclusion and integration of immigrant children.

This morning’s project consisted of a simple one cricket match (sport known by the boys of the consortium).

At the beginning, the guys from the consortium explained the rules of the game, after which they all started the game together on the pitch: each participant had a fundamental role during the game and no one was excluded. At the end of the game there was refreshments organized by the boys which allowed them to get to know each other better.

Everything went well and the objectives have once again been achieved, it is not a point of arrival but a beginning, in fact, there will be other meetings with the aim of continuing to share experiences.

Venslovaite Ernesta, Zinni Gaia