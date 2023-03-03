Home News Matrix project, cricket beyond borders
News

Matrix project, cricket beyond borders

by admin
Matrix project, cricket beyond borders

Classes this morning 3F SIA and 4F SIA of the Filippo Palizzi institutewith the accompanying teachers went to the San Gabriel Sports Centre to participate in a project promoted by Matrix consortiumaimed at the inclusion and integration of immigrant children.

This morning’s project consisted of a simple one cricket match (sport known by the boys of the consortium).

At the beginning, the guys from the consortium explained the rules of the game, after which they all started the game together on the pitch: each participant had a fundamental role during the game and no one was excluded. At the end of the game there was refreshments organized by the boys which allowed them to get to know each other better.

Everything went well and the objectives have once again been achieved, it is not a point of arrival but a beginning, in fact, there will be other meetings with the aim of continuing to share experiences.

Venslovaite Ernesta, Zinni Gaia

See also  Attract all kinds of talents to make contributions in rural revitalization, let talents surging in the fields (listen) - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

What were the first social networks in the...

Public consultation on the VIR 2023-2024 two-year plan

What are the travel intentions of Italians? –...

At a good pace, works on the National...

Spal-Cittadella football match: road conditions

The Sichuan delegation held a plenary meeting and...

from 7 to 23 March 2023, meetings on...

To jail alleged sexual abusers of two minors...

Central functions and doctors, dialogue with the social...

They discover a secret chamber in the great...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy