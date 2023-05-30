Mattarella in Lugo, ‘the Rossini Theater will return as before’ – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

The Rossini theater in Lugo “will return as before”. Sergio Mattarella said it, visiting the stage flooded by water and saved by the intervention of many subscribers to the prose and concert season who cleaned up the rooms and the seats in the audience.

“In October we hope that the season will start again” Mayor Davide Ranalli said. Mattarella also inquired about the conditions of the houses, then met a ninety-year-old citizen who agreed to have his house torn down, helping to lower the water level.

Mattarella, upon his arrival in Lugo, was welcomed by the citizens, gathered on the sides of the square, who applauded him.