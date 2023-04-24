Maxi screen hypothesis at Maradona – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, APRIL 24 – The first fireworks display last night, with a night that saw ten thousand fans in Capodichino to welcome Napoli back from Turin after the victory over Juventus. A first test of the Scudetto party, which excites the players, as witnessed by the South Korean Kim who films the thousands of fans singing and waving flags from the team bus. Thus began the long celebration in Naples for a championship victory that is now one step away: if the Azzurri beat Salernitana at home on Saturday and Lazio do not win in Milan with Inter on Sunday, it is arithmetically the Scudetto.

That perfect shot by Raspadori in the 93rd minute suddenly flooded Naples with joy, with cars and scooters starting to race in the night, honking their horns and waving flags and many fans who gathered in the squares before going to Capodichino. It was a small prelude to what will happen over the weekend (if all goes according to forecasts) with an enormous mass of Neapolitans ready to invade the city.

At an institutional level we try, as far as possible, to give order to enthusiasm. Gaetano Simeone, chairman of the Municipality’s Infrastructure, Mobility and Civil Protection commission, has proposed moving Naples-Salernitana to Sunday 30 April, in conjunction with Inter-Lazio, “to protect order and security”. There is no position taken by the mayor on this, while no request has been received from the League. For the evaluation of any security or public order problems, the competence lies with the prefect.

Another hypothesis being discussed is that of the opening of Maradona on April 30 to allow fans to watch the match in the stadium on giant screens and celebrate there. But even this, at present, remains only a hypothesis.

Spalletti’s team is experiencing unforgettable moments and the players prove it on social media: from Kvaratskhelia, who emerges from the roof of the bus on Capodichino’s night and celebrates with the fans, up to Osimhen who writes on Istagram: “Neapolitan friends, you have waited a long time Now it’s your turn!”

