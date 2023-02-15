The epicenter of culture in Santa Marta; in the year 2022 it was visited by more than 37 thousand inhabitants; through this, 15,500 entered the children’s room and 21,115 to the general roomto enjoy the 6.197 physical book titles and 40.909 digital that this space offers, in addition to the 1,421 films and documentaries available in its catalogue.

Lplaytime, story time, listening club and others, are some of the activities that enjoy a high acceptance among the public; In addition to the reading rooms, they have the 500 Years park and two auditoriums; one of them outdoors, which are used for the presentation of artistic activities.

It may interest you: Megalibrary, the setting you can visit on vacation

On the other hand, the Alcaldesa Virna Johnsonstated that, according to the information provided by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, regarding some irregularities on the part of the Departmental Government, it stands out that the execution of 4 specific works in Santa Marta2 of the projects are current and fully operational.



The citizens of the sector are happy to be able to share this scenario to carry out their activities.

“The samaritans are witnesses that the District and Departmental administration have complied. The Gaira Megalibrary and Coliseum are providing a great service to the community”, announced the mayoress Verna Johnson.

Regarding the Child Development Centers, he mentioned that the ‘CDI’ of Ciudad Equidadis a completed work, which is waiting for the ‘ICBF‘, receive it to put it at the service of the beneficiaries, likewise, he stated that we carried out, likewise, he stated that the procedures for construction of the “CDI” by Bonda.

Read more: Megalibrary programs cultural activities for family fun

On the other hand, he emphasized the Gaira Coliseum, which is already in excellent condition, ready for Samarians to enjoy. The inhabitants of the Location 3 of the sector, they are very happy, since daily, they dedicate themselves to developing sports and cultural activities in this space.

The boxing competitions in the Bolivarian Games Santa Marta 2017; Futsal, volleyball and basketball festivals are also part of this scenario.

In 2022, It was the headquarters of the regional weightlifting Copa Colombia and is currently used for the Gaira District Educational Institutions carry out their physical education activities.