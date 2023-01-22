The separation of Melissa Martinez and Matias Mier It was one of the most famous in 2022, when the former Santa Fe player was unfaithful to the sports journalist with a woman much younger than him named Valentina Rendón who is currently his partner.

The truth is that after what happened, the renowned journalist has mentioned that although things did not turn out in the best way with the Uruguayan, in the future there would be a new opportunity in love, which is why recently, a man decided to make several proposals to Martínez in the middle of the Caracol Radio program in which he participates.

It all happened this Friday, January 20, in the middle of a new broadcast of ‘El BVAR’ where Melissa Martínez along with her colleagues were talking with Mayer Candelo, the former soccer player and coach from Cali that he did not hesitate to joke with the journalist, taking advantage of the opportunity to tell her that he “had been waiting for her all his life” and that he would also “keep waiting for her.”

At this, Melissa could only say: “Someone is going to be kicked out of the house today”he said amidst laughter.

On the other hand, his teammates motivated the valluno to continue launching his compliments. However, the journalist did not hesitate to explain the reason why she could not accept these offers:

“You remember the girl who has this list, well look mine is short, also among the requirements there is one that Mayer can no longer meet… no football, nothing cool, lesson learned”he said generating a stir at the work table and of his interviewee who asked him “not to clip his wings” he concluded by saying.