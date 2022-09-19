08:05

Meloni, someone is looking for the accident, I’ll call Lamorgese

A few days before the elections, the tones of the electoral campaign are getting brighter, in view of the final sprint towards the vote on Sunday 25 September. “Shame on it, it’s the sixth meeting I’ve made and there are still protesters provoking. Tonight I will call the Minister of the Interior Lamorgese again, who obviously does not know how to do his job. Because the other times we could talk about incompetence, but now I think it’s done on purpose. The accident is being sought. ‘ Thus the leader of the Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni, from the Caserta stage in Piazza Margherita, after some protesters on Sunday 18 September exhibited ironic posters (“Ready to approve the Zan Ddl”, or “Ready to legalize cannabis”, ed. ) completely identical, in terms of graphics, to those bearing the official Fdi slogans. Toni also turned on in a long-distance confrontation between the leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi and the M5s leader Giuseppe Conte, with the second attacking the first for his no to income and citizenship (“Renzi must do one thing, come, finally without an escort , in the midst of the people talking, explaining his ideas. Come and say that in Italy there is no need for a social protection system. you are half a man, have the courage to make a civil debate on the issues, this is the language of a political mafia “) ..