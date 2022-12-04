«We are told “you want to prevent us from paying with the Pos and you want to encourage evasion”. The Government is evaluating the possibility of not obliging merchants to accept electronic payment for small amounts. The threshold of 60 euros is indicative, it can be even lower, there is an ongoing discussion with the EU and let’s see how it will end, ”says the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a Facebook live broadcast.

The premier then goes back to talking about the cash ceiling: «The cash ceiling disadvantages our economy, we are in a European market, the ceiling only makes sense if everyone has it. In Europe there are many different cash ceilings, and countries that don’t have it. Germany doesn’t have a ceiling on cash, Austria, which borders Italy, doesn’t even. Those who have cash to spend prefer to go and do it in other countries».

“I’ve heard it said – says the prime minister – that we make cash on the poor: false, given that all these resources that we can recover with our choices on basic income are all reinvested in those who are most in difficulty and in the possibility of creating new jobs ».

Meloni says she is satisfied with the work done so far: «What we have done so far has been a long job. It was also a job that gave us a lot of satisfaction. We have implemented many measures: we have dealt with the mafia, guaranteeing that one of the tools that is considered the most effective, i.e. imprisonment, does not disappear from our legal system». And she added: “I was proud that the first measure of our government was against the mafia”.