Home News Meloni: “The threshold of 60 euros for Pos? Even lower.” And he defends the cash ceiling. The attack on income
News

Meloni: “The threshold of 60 euros for Pos? Even lower.” And he defends the cash ceiling. The attack on income

by admin
Meloni: “The threshold of 60 euros for Pos? Even lower.” And he defends the cash ceiling. The attack on income

«We are told “you want to prevent us from paying with the Pos and you want to encourage evasion”. The Government is evaluating the possibility of not obliging merchants to accept electronic payment for small amounts. The threshold of 60 euros is indicative, it can be even lower, there is an ongoing discussion with the EU and let’s see how it will end, ”says the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a Facebook live broadcast.

“Giorgia’s notes”, the Prime Minister launches her weekly column on Facebook

news/meloni_la_soglia_di_60_euro_per_i_pos_anche_piu_bassa-12392302/&el=player_ex_12392311″>

The premier then goes back to talking about the cash ceiling: «The cash ceiling disadvantages our economy, we are in a European market, the ceiling only makes sense if everyone has it. In Europe there are many different cash ceilings, and countries that don’t have it. Germany doesn’t have a ceiling on cash, Austria, which borders Italy, doesn’t even. Those who have cash to spend prefer to go and do it in other countries».

“I’ve heard it said – says the prime minister – that we make cash on the poor: false, given that all these resources that we can recover with our choices on basic income are all reinvested in those who are most in difficulty and in the possibility of creating new jobs ».

Meloni says she is satisfied with the work done so far: «What we have done so far has been a long job. It was also a job that gave us a lot of satisfaction. We have implemented many measures: we have dealt with the mafia, guaranteeing that one of the tools that is considered the most effective, i.e. imprisonment, does not disappear from our legal system». And she added: “I was proud that the first measure of our government was against the mafia”.

See also  The family of the Punta Verde zoo park expands: a baby Oedipus Tamarin, a camel and two meerkats are born

You may also like

Performance bonuses, with the conversion into welfare the...

Many places in Zhengzhou no longer check nucleic...

“Short” squad: first stop of the season for...

The challenge of actors with disabilities: “Let us...

Francesco, the last bell ringer of Udine: “I’ll...

Productivity, subsidized bonuses for 3.7 million workers

“The Carroccio whistled the anthem”, thrust of La...

Jesolo, construction costs are growing but there is...

Pope: “Hunger in the world would end if...

Telethon, 540 teams and 15,000 athletes involved: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy