Member of Parliament Narayan Peet with Rajendra Reddy’s wife

Attendance at Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, Ajmer, offering chador gil

Narayan Peet: 01. April

Member of Assembly Narayan Peet S. Rajendra Reddy along with his wife Ms. Swati Reddy and minority leaders of the BRS party, while attending the country’s famous Dargah of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti, Ajmer Sharif, offered chador flowers yesterday, March 31. .

On this occasion, Member of Assembly Narayanpet S. Rajendra Reddy said after visiting Dargah Sharif that he has maintained peace and order in the country and the state of Telangana, apart from the strengthening of national unity and Ganga Jamni culture, the Chief Minister of Telangana and the National President of India. Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K. Chandrashekhar Rao and his family members including his children and State Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K. Tarak Rama Rao, Chief Minister’s daughter and Member Legislative Council K. Better health of Quetta Prayed for long life.

Member of Assembly S. Rajendra Reddy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao also prayed for exemplary success in national politics so that the country’s farmers, minorities and backward classes also get the benefits of all the schemes that are being achieved in the state of Telangana. are

Member of Assembly Narayanpet S. Rajendra Reddy said that under the wise leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the state of Telangana, especially the Narayanpet Assembly Constituency, will maintain law and order, further promote national unity, and further promote the education, economic and social development of the people. Also prayed for further development of Telangana state and Narayanapet assembly constituency and welfare of the people.

On the occasion of the visit of Member of Assembly Narayanpet S. Rajendra Reddy and his wife Ms. Swati Reddy to Ajmer Sharif, minority leaders of BRS Narayanpet Muhammad Mahmood Ansari, Muhammad Taqi Chand Member of Baldia Majlis, Tajuddin Tingli, Dastgir Chand, Muhammad Taqi Muzin. , Riyazuddin Rangriz, Mohammad Chand Pasha Zee Taks and other leaders participated.

