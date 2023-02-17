Uniforms of the SIJIN Meta Police managed to capture alias ‘El Gordo’ and alias ‘El Lobo’ in Bogotá, accused of being the alleged perpetrators of the death of a young woman, a minor, in events that occurred in the rural area of ​​the municipality Granada, on September 10, 2022.

In this case, the victim was tortured and murdered, later the subjects abandoned his body in one of the banana plantations in that sector of the Ariari capital.

From there, the entire investigative process began, carried out by members of the Meta Criminal Investigation Section in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office No. 35 of the Villavicencio section, allowing the Second Municipal Promiscuous Court of Granada to issue arrest warrants for the crime of femicide. aggravated.

According to the first advances in the case, it would be the participation of these two criminals, ‘El Gordo’ and ‘El Lobo’, members of the common crime group ‘Los Maracuchos’, a transnational criminal organization, dedicated to selective homicides through torture. and violence, leaving their mark and signature on their victims in order to generate fear and anxiety for territorial control.

The police action by the SIJIN made it possible to follow the track of these subjects to the city of Bogotá, where in addition to this, it was learned that ‘Los Maracuchos’ maintain a territorial dispute against a criminal group called ‘Tren de Aragua’, registering actions criminals between both parties for the business of micro-trafficking, extortion and other criminal acts derived from the crime carried out by these gangs.

Among the judicial records of these subjects, it emerged that alias ‘El Gordo’, 26 years old, records three notes as a defendant before the Prosecutor’s Oral Accusatory Penal System (SPOA), for the crimes of homicide, theft and damage in the good of others; while ‘El Lobo’, 32 years old, registers three notes for theft, two for homicide, one for manufacturing, trafficking, carrying and/or possession of firearms, accessories, parts and/or ammunition.

The captured subjects were presented before the Villavicencio sectional Prosecutor’s Office No. 35, where a judge of the Republic will define their legal and criminal situation in the face of the crime of aggravated femicide.

Source: Meta Police

