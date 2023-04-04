news-txt”>

Alarm Phone has re-established contact with the boat in difficulty in the Maltese Sar area with about 500 migrants on board. The telephone service sent the updated coordinates to the authorities asking again to intervene to help, also given the difficult weather conditions.

Near his position there are two freighters, “but they are not equipped to carry out such a massive rescue operation,” Alarm Phone said. Yesterday was the alarm for the five hundred migrants aboard a boat off the coast of Libya at the mercy of the heavy seas. Another 32 migrants had instead arrived on the islet of Lampione, near Lampedusa, and a helicopter had to intervene to recover them.

La Ocean Viking, ship of the NGO Sos Mediterranee has meanwhile docked at pier 22 of the port of Salerno a few minutes after 8. On board the unit there are 92 migrants, rescued in recent days off the coast of Libya. Of these, 51 are minors, three of whom are accompanied. The Prefecture of Salerno has already set in motion the well-tested machine for welcoming refugees. However, the operations, also due to the strong wind, promise to be more complicated than usual.

In this context, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has convened a meeting for today government summitwhile the examination of the new migrant decree should get underway in the Senate.