The decree is almost ready. And as always in the Milleproroghe there will be everything. Starting with the extensions. The use of resources is also authorized for the year 2023 to provide an economic contribution to the owners of residential properties that cannot be used because they are illegally occupied. This was established by the Milleproroghe decree, which extends to 2023 the possibility of using the resources allocated by the 2022 budget law in a special solidarity fund at the Ministry of the Interior, with a total budget of 10 million euros for the year 2022, aimed at the disbursement of this contribution.

Medical specialists

The Milleproroghe decree arriving in Parliament “extends some contracts for healthcare personnel, including that of trainee doctors recruited to deal with the Covid emergency. The extension of contracts for trainee doctors is good, but now structural measures are needed to make up for the lack of doctors specialized”. This was stated by Pina Onotri, general secretary of the Italian Doctors Union (Smi).

Postponed to 2024 ban on polluting buses

The traffic ban for Euro 2 buses intended for local public transport has been postponed for one year. The Milleproroghe decree establishes it. The driving ban for motor vehicles in categories M2 and M3, used for local public transport services, fueled by petrol or diesel with Euro 2 anti-pollution characteristics, which should have come into effect on 1 January 2023 has been moved to 1 January 2024. thus aligned the stop relating to Euro 2 vehicles to that established for Euro 3 vehicles.

Extension of another 6 months for the Imu of non-commercial entities

The deadlines for submitting the IMU declaration relating to 2021, already deferred to the end of 2022 due to the pandemic, have been extended by another six months, until 30 June 2023, for non-commercial entities, both public and private. This was established by the Milleproroghe decree approved on Wednesday by the Council of Ministers. As the Palazzo Chigi press release specified, the measure concerns welfare, social security, health, scientific research, cultural, recreational, sports, religious, trust and UCI institutions (collective savings investment bodies).

Piombino redevelopment until 2024

One-year extension of the terms for the redevelopment and conversion of the Piombino industrial complex. This is established by the Milleproroghe decree, which re-establishes the deadline as 30 June 2024 (from 30 June 2023).