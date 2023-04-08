Millionaires, who despite not having the starting lineup in some games, have already reached the top of the BetPlay League, will seek a victory today against ‘Powerful’ Medellín, which will allow them to consolidate in that position.

Those led by Alberto Gamero share the lead with América with 21 points, but the difference is that they have a game postponed and the ‘Red Devils’ have played all 11 of the rented tournament so far.

The red box of Antioquia arrives at this duel in box 11, with 13 points, eight units behind the leaders, although only two units from the eighth box.

For today’s match, coach Gamero will decide whether to use the starting or alternate team. For now, his next commitment in the South American Cup will be on April 20 against Peñarol.

The blues accumulate six wins, three draws and one defeat, they have scored 18 goals and conceded only eight on their fence.

Medellín has three wins, four draws and the same number of losses, with 11 goals for and 11 against.

Although the celestial ones are local, the one that is urgent to add points is the cast guided by David González, since it is outside the group of eight.

The ‘Powerful’, however, which had a weak start, has been improving in its performance, led by defense Andrés Felipe Cadavid (who was champion with Millionaires), midfielder Daniel Torres and attacker Luciano Pons.

However, the visitor will have to take preventive measures if they want to get a good result from the colossus of 57th Street. Millonarios, both in Bogotá and abroad, goes out to look for victory with high pressure and laterals continually launched on the attack.

It also takes advantage of the great moment of players like David Silva, Daniel Cataño and the scorer Leonardo Castro, who recovered and reunited with the rival network, as well as Oscar Cortés, who maintains his high level.

The light blues have recovered that cheerful, sharp style, with the generation of game volume, regardless of whether they go to extremes or to two midfielders that alternate on the sides.

The programming scheduled for today starts with the duel between two needy, Once Caldas and Unión Magdalena.

The manizalitas march in square 18 with ten points out of 33 possible. They have two wins, four draws and five losses, with seven goals for and 11 against.

The Samarians account for 12 units out of a possible 30, with two wins, six draws and two losses. They have scored ten goals and conceded 12. They are 13th in the league, but their main problem is that they are last in the relegation table.

Another game scheduled for today is played by Jaguares de Córdoba and Envigado.

The Montería team, despite the fact that under the technical leadership of Carlos ‘Piscis’ Restrepo plays football well, has not achieved the results that allow it to reach its goal of qualifying and marches in 17th place ten points.

The ‘Orange’, for their part, are tenth, although it must be taken into account that their roster is the youngest in the tournament and that they are preparing to try to qualify, but their function is to train players to transfer them to nationally rented clubs or from abroad.

The duel between Deportivo Cali and La Equidad, last and penultimate in the league, is scheduled for 6:20 pm.

The ‘Azucareros’, under the orders of Jorge Luis Pinto, urgently need to start adding three to get away from relegation, while the insurers want to get out of that uncomfortable position. The two already have a very difficult time reaching the group of the first eight.

